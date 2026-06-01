ELECTION FEATURE | Voters’ roll raises questions about turnout and trust before 2026 municipal vote

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The IEC’s latest voter registration statistics show South Africa has more than 27-million registered voters, with women continuing to make up most of the roll.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) voters’ roll has again placed the country’s voter participation under scrutiny before the 2026 local government elections, with analysts warning the deeper democratic challenge may not be the size of the roll but the number of eligible voters who no longer see formal politics as a route to improving their lives.

The IEC’s latest voter registration statistics show South Africa has more than 27-million registered voters, with women continuing to make up most of the roll. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal remain the two largest electoral battlegrounds, placing both provinces at the centre of the political contest for the November 4 elections.

But the voters’ roll tells only part of the story. In the 2024 national and provincial elections, voter turnout was 58.64% of registered voters. The number was lower when measured against the eligible voting-age population, raising broader questions about political participation, disengagement and whether South Africa’s elections still carry the same democratic mandate they once did.

Paul Berkowitz, director of Hlaziya Solutions, said both turnout measures were important when assessing the health of South Africa’s democracy.

“We should pay attention to both turnout figures,” Berkowitz said.

The 2024 election numbers showed there were almost 40-million people eligible to vote, 27.7-million registered voters and 16.2-million people who voted.

“Official voter turnout was about 58%, eligible population turnout was under 41%.

“Home affairs and the IEC can close a lot of the registration gap, but voter engagement and turnout are another story,” he said.

Elections 2026 (none)

The gap between registered voters and eligible voters has become a central measure of democratic participation. It shows not only whether people who are registered are voting but also whether eligible citizens are entering the electoral system.

Frans Cronje, executive director of the Social Research Foundation, said declining turnout should be read as a sign of low public confidence in political parties rather than a direct challenge to the legitimacy of elections.

“Voter turnout reflects confidence in political parties to actually materially improve the lives of people. All that we are seeing is that such confidence is low.

“I don’t think the level challenges the legitimacy of elections to any considerable extent. On the contrary, I think the numbers show people are shrewd analysts often.”

Cronje said South Africans had not necessarily become politically indifferent.

“Important to understand is that people are engaged. They are just not engaged with the state or formal politics to the degree they once were, as they see little benefit in that.

“Instead, they are turning inwards to private solutions in their own communities to whatever problems they have. This is the enclave phenomenon, the balkanisation of South Africa, the fracturing of the 1910 union, that I have written about at length.”

His comments suggest that low turnout may reflect a broader shift in how South Africans respond to state failure. Rather than using the ballot box as the primary vehicle for change, some voters may be withdrawing from formal politics and seeking solutions through private, local or community-based networks.

Berkowitz said the voters’ roll had limited information, as it recorded registered voters by gender and age at the municipal and ward levels.

“In general, and not specific to South Africa, voters are older and richer. In South Africa, this also speaks to living at a formal address, having the time and resources to register, travelling to the voting station and so on, and the role that home affairs, the IEC and others can play in making the voters’ roll more demographically representative.”

He said voters in their 40s and 50s were the largest voting blocs in Gauteng.

That has significant implications for the November municipal poll, where turnout has historically been lower than in national elections. Municipal elections are also more directly tied to service delivery, ward representation and local governance, making voter disengagement a particular concern in areas where residents have lost confidence in councils, parties and the state.

The debate about turnout is unfolding alongside renewed attacks on the IEC by some political parties. The MK Party has repeatedly questioned the 2024 election outcome and the commission’s credibility, while the EFF has also raised concerns about the IEC, including claims about vote manipulation.

The IEC has rejected such claims and warned that unfounded allegations by political leaders could undermine public confidence in the electoral system before the municipal elections.

The IEC has been struggling with funding for a while, and it should be supported and resourced so that it can deliver a credible, fair election in November. — Paul Berkowitz, director of Hlaziya Solutions

Cronje said he did not believe there were substantive grounds to question the IEC.

“We see no substantive issues with the IEC. And think attacks on the IEC have no impact on anything,” he said.

Berkowitz said most of the MK Party’s legal cases and accusations had not been fact-based, though there was still room for legitimate accountability questions.

“The IEC has been struggling with funding for a while, and it should be supported and resourced so that it can deliver a credible, fair election in November.”

It was unclear how much parties benefited in the long run from attacking the commission.

“The EFF and MK Party by-election results haven’t been great recently, and the grandstanding is much less effective in a local election,” Berkowitz said.

The question for the 2026 elections is therefore twofold: whether the IEC can continue to run elections that are accepted as procedurally credible, and whether political parties can persuade a sceptical electorate that voting remains worth the effort.

South Africa’s elections may remain legally valid even when turnout falls. But the shrinking distance between lawful credibility and public belief in the system is likely to become one of the defining features of the next electoral cycle.