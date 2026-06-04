Winde condemns anti-immigrant protesters after Mossel Bay violence

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Western Cape premier Alan Winde has strongly condemned the “violence, intimidation and lawlessness” that erupted during recent anti-immigrant protests in the province.

This comes after statements from the Mozambican government claiming that five of its citizens were killed in targeted attacks in Mossel Bay recently. However, the Western Cape police confirmed the recovery of two bodies of Mozambican men who suffered severe assaults. Additionally, several shacks in an informal settlement were set on fire during the unrest.

Fearing for their lives, hundreds of immigrants reportedly fled into the surrounding mountains and to beaches over the weekend to seek safety.

In response to the crisis, the Western Cape government met provincial police managers on Wednesday to discuss the situation.

Winde appealed to the police leaders to step up intelligence-gathering efforts to prevent further unrest. He offered provincial resources to help authorities de-escalate tensions, emphasising that immigration issues must be handled within the framework of the law.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy, and frustrations regarding immigration policy must be addressed through lawful processes and by the relevant authorities,” Winde said. “No individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands.”

Winde warned that ongoing violence risks threatening economic stability and compromising the safety of all residents. “Such actions undermine the values of dignity, respect and the rule of law.”

Anti-immigrant protests have been escalating across the country, sparking widespread fears of xenophobic attacks. These fears have been heightened by a June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa.

The rising tensions have drawn concern from other African nations. Ghana has already begun repatriating some of its citizens, while Malawi is finalising plans to evacuate nationals due to the threats.

While Winde acknowledged South Africa’s broader immigration crisis and the urgent need for stronger border management and security, he said these challenges never justify violence. “The rule of law must prevail at all times,” he stressed.

The Western Cape government urged residents to reject those inciting violence or division, calling for unity to stabilise the province. “At the same time, we urge the national government to strengthen immigration management systems and ensure that immigration laws are effectively enforced,” the provincial government said.

It highlighted its commitment to working with law enforcement to ensure swift action is taken against perpetrators of violence.

TimesLIVE