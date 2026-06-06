State readies crackdown on migration unrest

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The government is preparing a far-reaching political, diplomatic and security response to the escalating migration crisis that has gripped the country, with senior officials considering:

arrests of alleged instigators;

possible diplomatic censure of certain ambassadors; and

a continent-wide diplomatic offensive to counter what Pretoria believes is a co-ordinated effort to isolate South Africa.

High-ranking government officials have told the Sunday Times that discussions are under way within government structures to address the growing fallout from anti-immigration mobilisation, particularly the activities of the March and March movement, which has become a lightning rod for tensions over undocumented migrants.

Sources say the government is concerned that the issue has moved beyond domestic politics and is now affecting South Africa’s foreign relations.

“This is no longer simply about immigration,” a senior government official said this week. “It has become a diplomatic issue, a security issue and a political issue.”

According to sources, some quarters in the government have raised concerns about the diplomatic posture of certain embassies, which are seen as contributing to deteriorating relations between South Africa and their respective countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation this evening to outline the government’s new approach to migration. According to sources, he will acknowledge that many South Africans are frustrated and that foreign nationals have often been made scapegoats.

He is also expected to acknowledge that the state failed for a long time to protect the country’s borders, a problem compounded by corruption within the department of home affairs, but that these issues are now being addressed.

The state is apparently concerned that things may get out of hand on June 30, a deadline set by some protesters for undocumented foreigners to leave the country

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times has established that the country’s security structures are discussing proposals aimed at preventing further unrest linked to undocumented migrants. Among options being considered are investigations into individuals whom authorities regard as instigators.

The state is apparently concerned that things may get out of hand on June 30, a deadline set by some protesters for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

A source alleged that law enforcement officials have compiled a list of people whose public statements are being examined for potential violations of laws relating to incitement. No names were provided and no arrests had been announced at the time of writing.

“Some people are going to be arrested,” the official claimed. “The issue is receiving final consideration.”

The source said the government could not allow tensions around immigration to spiral further. “We simply cannot afford this situation to continue. It affects South Africa’s reputation. Even countries that remain supportive are asking difficult questions.”

The government is also said to be concerned about the continuing porous state of the country’s borders.

“The fact is that home affairs needs to strengthen borders,” a cabinet source said. “It’s as simple as that. Traffic officers are stopping buses that have come in illegally. These are caught by traffic officers and not by home affairs. The question is, how do they still get into this country? Where is the BMA [Border Management Authority]?

“Ultimately there should be an intersection between home affairs, transport and police, and then it cascades to education and health, which are affected by this issue.”

According to sources, among the interventions being considered are:

Phasing out the green ID document by 2027. Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has previously said the government’s target was to phase this out by 2029 because it has become increasingly vulnerable to fraud and identity theft. “The green ID book is intricately linked to issues of illegal migration, smuggling and other offences because it is the core pathway that is used to commit identity theft, and we are rapidly moving to replace those green IDs,” he said.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has previously said the government’s target was to phase this out by 2029 because it has become increasingly vulnerable to fraud and identity theft. “The green ID book is intricately linked to issues of illegal migration, smuggling and other offences because it is the core pathway that is used to commit identity theft, and we are rapidly moving to replace those green IDs,” he said. Limiting medical care offered to undocumented foreign nationals to emergencies. South Africa’s public health policy entitles all pregnant women to free primary health care and maternity services, irrespective of their origin. The government has identified a high number of pregnant women who enter the country illegally to seek antenatal care in South African clinics. It is now considering a policy under which medical assistance would be offered to undocumented foreigners only in emergency situations. Courts have previously ruled that all undocumented children — including the children of foreign nationals — have the constitutional right to basic education and must be allowed to attend public schools regardless of their nationality or immigration status. In terms of the constitution, access to schooling cannot be denied to any child based on a lack of official documentation. Sources expect that, if challenged, a similar ruling could be made in relation to health.

South Africa’s public health policy entitles all pregnant women to free primary health care and maternity services, irrespective of their origin. The government has identified a high number of pregnant women who enter the country illegally to seek antenatal care in South African clinics. It is now considering a policy under which medical assistance would be offered to undocumented foreigners only in emergency situations. Courts have previously ruled that all undocumented children — including the children of foreign nationals — have the constitutional right to basic education and must be allowed to attend public schools regardless of their nationality or immigration status. In terms of the constitution, access to schooling cannot be denied to any child based on a lack of official documentation. Sources expect that, if challenged, a similar ruling could be made in relation to health. Greater department of transport presence at the borders. Traffic officers have been stopping people who enter the country illegally, but they can only issue fines and cannot arrest or charge offending taxi and bus operators.

Traffic officers have been stopping people who enter the country illegally, but they can only issue fines and cannot arrest or charge offending taxi and bus operators. Deportation of foreign prison inmates. The department of correctional services is considering deporting foreign inmates back to their home countries. However, the government is concerned that only 18,000 prisoners qualify for deportation, with many foreign nationals in custody awaiting trial.

On Friday minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed that Ramaphosa would address the nation on the cabinet’s new approach to migration.

The government’s response is already taking shape through a series of high-level engagements across the continent, one source said.

Ramaphosa’s recent interactions with African leaders are understood by officials to form part of a broader diplomatic effort to strengthen alliances and prevent South Africa from becoming isolated.

Kenyan President William Ruto’s state visit to South Africa this week is viewed within the government as part of that strategy. The official said Pretoria has also intensified engagement with neighbouring states, including Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia.

People are desperate for the government to do something about people who come into this country illegally. When you look at them, they are trying to say: ‘Government, your systems are weak, because how did all these people get into the country?’ — Bantu Holomisa, deputy minister of defence

Deputy minister of defence Bantu Holomisa suggested that the government should either use the inter-ministerial committee on migration or form another team to meet March and March leaders and other “concerned citizens” to present a plan for addressing illegal immigration.

In such a meeting, Holomisa said, the government should be willing to acknowledge shortcomings in dealing with the issue and present a clear plan with budget and timelines.

“Probably this march [on June 30] would not even take place if that type of meeting were held, where we say to them: this is the plan to reinforce [border controls] and stop illegal immigration; those already in the country illegally are going to be removed, and for those who come in, this is what we are planning to do, and this is the budget to do that,” he said.

“Then the people will listen because it will be clear what we are talking about. They are not saying everyone must leave; they are saying illegal immigrants.”

Holomisa said that though there may be disagreement about the approach used by March and March, the initiative has become a popular topic among South Africans.

“People are desperate for the government to do something about people who come into this country illegally,” he said. “When you look at them, they are trying to say: ‘Government, your systems are weak, because how did all these people get into the country?’”

March and March movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on Saturday distanced her organisation from the 30 June deadline. She said it was not set by her directly but by other anti-migration campaigners, including Nkosinathi “Phakel’umthakathi” Ndabandaba.

However, she said the movement supported the broader campaign and wanted any protest that might take place on June 30 to be peaceful.

“We don’t have a deadline because we understand that it’s not possible to get people out, but it was meant to encourage ‘illegal’ people to leave. Government is always complaining about deportations being expensive, so instead of spending more money, let’s encourage people to leave.

“We are joining his call. It’s still his deadline, but we are joining the call because it’s important that we hold each other’s hands as patriotic organisations to make sure that on June 30 we sound the call to government over our dissatisfaction.”