‘Sorry John, it’s party over pals’ – Geordin Hill-Lewis

The party and public take precedence over personal friendships, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said of his decision to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe agriculture minister John Steenhuisen from his cabinet.
Though he conceded it was a difficult decision to drop his friend from the cabinet, he denied that he had betrayed him.
“My only response would be to say that the easiest thing to have done would have been not to ruffle any feathers. But I want the public to know that in a DA government, or in a future [government of national unity] where the DA is the largest party, they can trust us to do what is right, not what is easy,” Hill-Lewis said.
Hill-Lewis has asked Ramaphosa to appoint DA environmental affairs minister Willie Aucamp to the agriculture portfolio held by Steenhuisen, demoting the party’s former leader to deputy minister of trade, industry & competition.
The move coincided with widespread dissatisfaction among farmers at Steenhuisen’s handling of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and the behaviour of his chief of staff, Jana le Roux, who is said to have told an agricultural CEO he would be “f*cked up in court”.
The DA considers the farming lobby a vital voting constituency and fears losing its support to the Freedom Front Plus.
Hill-Lewis’ cabinet reshuffle request is said to have infuriated some within the DA caucus, saying he had taken a decision without consulting senior party figures.
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