Malema wants impeachment committee to hire investigator, foreign currency expert

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The EFF wants the impeachment committee of President Cyril Ramaphosa to recruit a forensic investigator and an expert in foreign financial controls.

This expertise would, according to EFF leader Julius Malema, go a long way in assisting the work of the committee that’s looking into whether there is an impeachable case against Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala theft.

In his letter to the chairperson of the impeachment committee, Makashule Gana, Malema said the committee would require these experts given the complex issues relating to the theft of more than R10m in foreign currency that was stolen at the president’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.

“Given the complexity of the financial transactions, cross-border fund flows and regulatory issues implicated in the matter before the committee, as the committee we will require specialised technical support to properly discharge its constitutional and oversight responsibilities,” writes Malema.

He said he was making this proposal based on the limitations that were faced by the parliamentary ad-hoc committee that was investigating the allegations of corruption and general malfeasance in the SAPS that were made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July last year.

Malema argued that the failure by the ad-hoc committee to procure the work of a forensic investigator, among other experts, negatively affected its work, as they were limited in their ability to “independently analyse complex evidence and effectively interrogate the factual record placed before it”.

This limitation, continued Malema, was not experienced by the Madlanga judicial commission looking into the same allegations by Mkhwanazi because they had procured that expertise.

“By contrast, the work of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Alleged Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System (Madlanga Commission) has demonstrated the value of dedicated forensic investigative support in matters involving complex financial and documentary evidence,” wrote Malema.

“The progress made by that commission in key areas was due, in part, to its ability to rely on specialised forensic expertise to test evidence and uncover material facts. It is for this reason that the EFF believes the committee should urgently consider this matter and place it on the agenda without delay for deliberations in the next meeting scheduled to take place on June 24 2026.”

Malema is part of the impeachment committee that is processing the section 89 independent panel report that found Ramaphosa may have an impeachable case to answer in relation to the theft of foreign currency from his farm.

Ramaphosa has filed court papers seeking to review and set aside the report the committee is processing.

He later filed a further court challenge seeking to interdict the impeachment committee from proceeding with its work, arguing that it was based on a report he had taken on a review.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza informed the Western Cape High Court that she would abide by the ruling of the court and that she would not oppose Ramaphosa’s interdict.

Both the EFF and the DA this week blasted Didiza for this decision.

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