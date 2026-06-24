More foreigners scramble to leave as police dig in their heels

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Scores of Zimbabweans gathered in Arena Park, Chatsworth on Monday to be repatriated

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Scores of Zimbabwean nationals fled their homes in Chatsworth on Monday ahead of the looming June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant bodies for illegal foreigners to leave the country.

Carrying bags filled with clothes, small appliances and some furniture, the Zimbabweans gathered in the parking lot behind a community pool in Arena Park.

Ward councillor Daniel Logan Mea said the number grew from about 30 in the morning to about 500 people by late afternoon.

“We had to scramble into action because there was no consultation from the embassy about the gathering spot, so there was chaos when the numbers grew.

“We managed to get support from the various groups including the community policing forum and metro police who were able to control the crowd so that they could be processed,” Mea said.

A local bus company provided four buses which left for Zimbabwe as part of a repatriation exercise.

Mea said the foreigners, some of whom came from Pinetown, were desperate to leave in the face of threats they have received from locals around their homes.

The campaign to drive out illegal foreigners by organisations such as March and March, who claim undocumented migrants contribute to rising unemployment and crime and burden already strained public services, has been adopted by several political parties including ActionSA, the Inkatha Freedom Party and MK Party in the run-up to the local government elections.

It has resulted in about 10,000 Malawians leaving their homes in informal settlements mainly in Durban and seeking shelter first outside the Sherwood Hall and then the former Durban drive-in site.

Close to 8,000 people have already been repatriated, according to provincial government, and the Sherwood Hall encampment has been cleared.

There was chaos in Pietermaritzburg when over 1,200 Malawians sought refuge in an abandoned government building following the alleged stoning to death of a Malawian national on Friday.

On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal public works and infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer raised the alarm after an abandoned government building was invaded by Malawian nationals in Msunduzi in Pietermaritzburg, saying the move was a “disaster in waiting”.

Malawian nationals were displaced from their homes in the wake of violent protests led by March and March on Friday when one Malawian national was allegedly beaten to death while several others were severely assaulted by South Africans.

This came after one local accused a group of Malawian nationals of hacking to death a local man in Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday last week.

Over 1,200 Malawians sought refuge in an abandoned two-storey government building in Pietermaritzburg after fleeing violence in Jika Joe settlement. KwaZulu-Natal public works MEC Martin Meyer cautioned the invasion of the building was a potential disaster. (SUPPLIED)

Meyer said he was alerted to a number of people “entering our abandoned ... building for the purpose of inhabiting and shelter on Saturday”.

“This worried me as I know the building to be sitting vacant and unideal for occupation, therefore, on Saturday I immediately called my acting head of department, Mr Mchunu, our engineers, the local ward councillor as well as the municipality to inform them of what was happening and to meet there,” said Meyer.

He said the stairs leading to the second floor are at risk of collapse.

“The building has no running water or electricity. There is only one toilet among 1,600 people. At the rate of influx, the two-storey building is past capacity, which would further cause strain to it. In this regard we noticed that the occupants have started making use of the immediate vicinity surrounding the building,” he said.

Meyer said all these concerns were communicated with the illegal foreign national occupants so that they too become aware of the risk surrounding them.

Meanwhile, acting KZN commissioner Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba said on Tuesday the province has been experiencing a wave of marches and police were preparing for the deadline imposed by civic bodies.

“June 30 has been bandied about as a day in which marches will be amplified across the province, with fears of instability and chaos.

“Police have been monitoring these marches. We have been made aware that there were people who were conducting searches on fellow civilians and demanded proof of identification during marches.

“Police resources such as drones will come in handy in identifying those who want to test the capacity of the police.”

She said while it is a crime to be in the country illegally, it was the duty of police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest undocumented foreign nationals.

Makoba said they have held meetings at various levels with organisers of the marches and “word is that the marches will be peaceful demonstrations”.

“Planning for the marches is underway, and areas of interest have been identified. Working together with other law enforcement agencies, sister departments, Business against Crime and private security companies which are our E2 partners, the PROVJOINTS has developed a comprehensive operational plan to ensure that there is peace, order and stability in KZN days leading to June 30 on the day itself and beyond.

“Our intelligence officers are on the ground collecting valuable information that operatives will use to maintain order and stability.

“Acts of intimidation, public violence, blockading of roads and incitement of violence will be dealt with in accordance with the law. It is a constitutional right to march, as much as it is a constitutional right not to march.”

She said police would ensure it is a normal working day for South Africa and those who plan to take advantage of peaceful marches to commit crimes will be held accountable.