Ramaphosa ‘ordered ANC court climbdown’

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President Cyril Ramaphosa personally ordered the ANC to withdraw its dramatic bid to intervene in his court challenge against parliament’s impeachment process after concluding that the party had adopted the wrong legal strategy — a move that has exposed deepening divisions within his own political camp.

Multiple senior ANC insiders told the Sunday Times that Ramaphosa was unhappy after learning that the party had filed an urgent application to intervene in his bid to interdict parliament’s impeachment committee, rather than seeking to participate in the broader review proceedings.

His intervention came against the backdrop of an explosive national working committee (NWC) meeting this week, where some of the president’s closest political allies openly questioned whether the ANC should continue defending him over the long-running Phala Phala controversy.

According to well-placed sources, Ramaphosa was briefed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula after the NWC resolved that the party would intervene in the urgent application. But instead of welcoming the decision, the president instructed that the application be withdrawn immediately.

“The president felt the ANC had approached the matter incorrectly,” said one senior party insider. “He believed the party should have applied to participate in the review proceedings during the window period, where it could have assisted the court on broader constitutional questions. Once that opportunity passed, he felt the ANC had missed its chance to help him.”

The source said Ramaphosa was “not pleased at all” that the ANC had failed to intervene earlier in the review proceedings. “He believed the ANC bears responsibility for the circumstances that have led to this litigation because of the decisions it previously took in parliament. The feeling was that the party had missed the opportunity to make that case properly.”

The ANC filed its intervention application on June 19, seeking to participate in Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to halt parliament’s impeachment process. But in a dramatic about-turn days later, the party informed the court it was withdrawing the application.

Speaking publicly this week, Mbalula dismissed suggestions that the withdrawal reflected political turmoil within the ANC. “The explanation is straightforward and procedural,” he said.

Mbalula said a court case management directive issued on June 18 required any party represented in parliament wishing to intervene to file papers by June 19, leaving less than 24 hours to decide. “To preserve our position within the court’s timeline, while our posture was still being settled on the advice of senior counsel, a protective notice was filed in the ordinary way,” he added.

He said the ANC later resolved that, if it entered the matter at all, it would do so only as a friend of the court, limited strictly to constitutional and procedural questions and without taking any position on the merits of Ramaphosa’s case.

“The earlier notice had served its purpose and was therefore withdrawn,” he said.

Mbalula insisted there was “nothing untoward” about the decision and maintained the ANC still reserved the right to seek admission as a friend of the court at a later stage.

Behind the scenes, however, the debate exposed tensions inside Ramaphosa’s own faction.

According to several insiders who attended Monday’s NWC meeting, deputy communications minister Mondli Gungubele led a group arguing that the ANC should distance itself from the president’s legal troubles altogether.

The position stunned many around the table because Gungubele was one of Ramaphosa’s key campaigners during his successful bids for the ANC presidency in both 2017 and 2022.

Sources said Gungubele argued passionately that the Phala Phala saga was Ramaphosa’s personal legal battle and that the ANC should not become embroiled in it.

“He was saying these are the president’s personal issues,” one NWC member said. “His view was that the ANC should neither defend nor attack him. The party should simply stay out of it.”

Another insider described an unusually heated exchange. “Mondli became extremely emotional. He stood up several times, paced around the room and became visibly angry. At one point he asked why the ANC was supporting the president and why the organisation should be dragged into his personal problems.”

Several insiders said Gungubele’s intervention left colleagues wondering whether relations between him and Ramaphosa had deteriorated.

“I don’t know what happened between the two of them,” another source said. “But many people in the room came away with the impression that something had changed.”

Former deputy minister Zizi Kodwa was also said to have argued that the ANC should avoid appearing to take sides, although participants described his contributions as less confrontational.

Acting ANC spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli, portfolio committee chair Khusela Diko and ANC policy head Febe Potgieter-Gqubule also raised concerns about the political optics of the party becoming directly involved, although insiders said some later softened their positions.

Potgieter-Gqubule reportedly warned that the ANC risked repeating mistakes it made while defending former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma during previous political controversies.

Others disagreed sharply.

Mbalula, national chair Gwede Mantashe, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa and international relations minister Ronald Lamola argued that abandoning Ramaphosa would undermine the ANC’s own previous decisions in parliament.

One senior leader argued that failing to support the president would effectively amount to conceding that the ANC had erred when it rejected the section 89 independent panel report recommending that parliament consider impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa.

“We argued that this is not only about the president,” one insider said. “It is also about defending decisions the ANC itself has taken.”

Another participant said Mantashe was eventually forced to intervene after the debate became increasingly heated.

“When Gwede called him to order, Mondli said he didn’t care, even if it meant getting into trouble,” the source said.

Although Ramaphosa’s supporters appeared to carry the argument in the meeting, the president’s subsequent instruction to withdraw the court application ultimately rendered the victory academic.

The episode has nevertheless laid bare growing unease within sections of the ANC leadership over whether the governing party should continue tying its political fortunes to Ramaphosa’s legal battles.

While the public message remains one of unity, insiders say this week’s confrontation revealed that support for the president within the ANC’s highest decision-making structures is no longer as unanimous as it once appeared.

Gungubele could not be reached for comment, while Kodwa and Diko declined to comment.

Potgieter-Gqubule said: “The secretary-general of the ANC presented the decision of the NWC that you refer to on Thursday. That is the decision that we commit to. Like any democratic organisation, there are discussions, after which a collective decision is taken, as communicated by our SG.”