Masuku emerges as frontrunner for Joburg mayor alongside Morero, Chikane after marathon Luthuli House interviews

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ANC regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku has emerged as the frontrunner for the City of Johannesburg mayoral race against the incumbent Dada Morero.

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ANC regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku this week emerged as the frontrunner for the City of Johannesburg mayoral race against the incumbent, Dada Morero.

Morero, Masuku and Reverend Frank Chikane were interviewed by ANC national officials — dubbed the top seven and led by President Cyril Ramaphosa — at the party’s headquarters Luthuli House.

Though there were a slew of names nominated for the Johannesburg mayorship, including the likes of former deputy finance minister Jabu Moleketi, businesswoman Chichi Maponya and deputy chief whip in council Makhosazana Ndlela, only three names seem to have made the cut.

Morero, who was initially snubbed from being nominated by the ANC Johannesburg regional executive committee (REC), was added to the list of those interviewed after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula argued that it would send a wrong message for current mayors to be excluded.

“There were three people interviewed, it was Loyiso [Masuku], Dada [Morero] and Reverend [Frank] Chikane. Remember the SG said the current mayors, they are going to interview all of them. He said they will automatically be part of the interviews,” said a party leader.

“Chikane was brought in by the NOBs [national office bearers] ... it was their process.”

Masuku and Morero are said to have fielded tough questions from a panel led by the top seven and the electoral committee led by former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.

There were three people interviewed, it was Loyiso [Masuku], Dada [Morero] and Reverend [Frank] Chikane. — Party leader

The interviews are part of a process introduced recently where mayoral candidates for metropolitan municipalities are grilled by the ANC’s highest sitting officials at Luthuli House.

The other mayors are interviewed by member of the national executive committee which is the highest-decision making body in between conferences.

Those close to the process said Masuku came out of the interviews unscathed and had impressed the officials.

Though Morero is believed to have come under immense scrutiny for the current state of the city, he is also said to have held his own during the interview.

Those around Morero said it was inevitable that he would not get off lightly, but they were impressed by the reviews coming out of the interview process.

Both Masuku and Morero are expected to form part of the final list of top three candidates that have been given a thumbs up to be in the running for the mayorship ahead of the local government elections.

The ANC wants to use the faces of its mayors as part of its campaign machinery to lure potential voters.

Previously, the process of searching for mayors would only be undertaken after the elections. Only the face of the party president would be used for campaigning.

This strategy seems to have not worked well and the party now wants to switch gears.

Following the interviewing process, the ANC is expected to publicly announce its mayoral candidates especially in the metropolitan municipalities.

Those lobbying for Masuku said this week that should the officials go a different route, they would have a tough time explaining why they snubbed the first female chairperson in Johannesburg especially when all previous chairs of the regions were made mayors.