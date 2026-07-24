Section 89 impeachment inquiry on hold as Gana weighs next steps after court order

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Section 89 committee chairperson Makashule Gana says the committee has taken note of the judgment and understands the interdict applies specifically to the public hearings. Picture:

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Before political parties weighed in on Friday’s Western Cape High Court judgment halting parliament’s impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa, the chairperson of the section 89 committee, Makashule Gana, said MPs would study the ruling to determine what work could continue.

The court granted an interim interdict preventing the committee from proceeding with its planned public hearings while Ramaphosa’s application to review the section 89 independent panel report is before the courts.

Gana said the committee had taken note of the judgment and understood the interdict applied specifically to the public hearings.

“We note the interdict is against the public hearings pending the review application. The committee will study the full judgment to see which aspects of the work can proceed,” Gana said in a statement issued through parliament.

His comments came as political parties offered sharply different interpretations of the ruling.

The ANC welcomed the judgment, saying it reaffirmed the constitutional right of every citizen, including the president, to seek legal protection when they believed a public process was unlawful or procedurally unfair.

The judgment temporarily pauses one of parliament’s most politically sensitive inquiries

The party said the ruling would allow Ramaphosa’s review application to proceed without parallel parliamentary processes complicating the matter. It rejected suggestions president was attempting to evade accountability, arguing that exercising legal rights should not be portrayed as avoiding scrutiny.

The ANC urged political parties to respect the judgment and allow the remaining legal processes to unfold without interference, while maintaining parliament’s oversight role remained intact once the courts had concluded the review.

The DA, however, said the judgment did not amount to an endorsement of Ramaphosa’s conduct or clear him of any wrongdoing linked to the Phala Phala scandal.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the ruling merely determined the sequence in which judicial and parliamentary processes should take place. He called for the review application to be heard urgently, arguing South Africans were entitled to answers on the allegations surrounding the theft of foreign currency from the president’s Limpopo farm.

Hill-Lewis said parliament should continue with any preparatory work allowed under the court order so the impeachment committee could resume its inquiry without unnecessary delay once the review had been finalised.

The judgment temporarily pauses one of parliament’s most politically sensitive inquiries, with the committee expected to determine whether any administrative or procedural work can continue while awaiting the outcome of the president’s legal challenge.

The section 89 inquiry stems from the independent panel’s findings that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations of the constitution in relation to the handling of the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala game farm. The president has consistently denied wrongdoing and is challenging the panel’s report in court.

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