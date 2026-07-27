Divided Tshwane leadership scrambles to defend Mettler suspension as court battle unfolds

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Suspended city manager Johann Mettler's legal battle will take place in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

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Deep divisions within the City of Tshwane’s leadership are under the spotlight as senior officials scramble to defend city manager Johann Mettler’s suspension while two legal challenges play out in court.

On Tuesday, oral hearings will take place in the Pretoria high court.

At the centre of the dispute is speaker Mncedisi Ndzwanana’s controversial decision to deduct 13 votes cast by councillors who had previously been granted leave of absence before the special council meeting earlier this month.

Though some of those councillors attended the meeting and voted, Ndzwanana ruled that their votes could not be counted. His decision ultimately changed the outcome of two key agenda items, including an EFF amendment seeking Mettler’s suspension.

A second item involving City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi, who was instead issued with a final written warning and allowed to return to work, was also affected by the speaker’s move of subtracting 13 votes.

Initially, 95 councillors voted against the EFF amendment, while 92 supported it. However, after the speaker deducted the 13 votes, the final tally shifted to 82 against and 92 in favour, resulting in Mettler’s suspension.

In court papers, Ndzwanana of ATM argued it was “basic logic” that councillors who had applied for leave of absence could not exercise their functions unless they formally withdrew that leave.

“For them to make themselves available, they need to notify their own party whips who will in turn notify the whip of council,” Ndzwanana said in his affidavit.

In his replying affidavit filed this week, Mettler argues that there is no rule that precluded the councillors from voting.

“If a councillor is present and entitled to vote, the vote must be counted,” argued Mettler.

He challenged Ndzwanana to “identify the legal source for the disqualification”.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, who voted against Mettler’s suspension during the special council meeting, filed a notice to oppose the DA’s urgent application to set aside his suspension, but later in the week she filed a notice to abide.

Acting city manager Musa Khumalo filed answering affidavits on behalf of the City of Tshwane in the two matters.

Three weeks ago, Moya and ActionSA broke ranks with their governing coalition partners by voting against the proposal to suspend Mettler after 13 allegations of misconduct were levelled against him, including claims that he failed to implement remedial action issued by the public protector.

Moya’s spokesperson, Samkelo Mgobozi, said the mayor’s responsibilities as mayor differed from her role as an ActionSA councillor.

“In her capacity as a councillor, she was entitled to vote in accordance with the position taken by her party. Once the municipal council had taken its decision, however, she was equally obliged, in her capacity as executive mayor, to respect the outcome of the process and fulfil the statutory responsibilities assigned to her under the law,” Mgobozi said.

He added that throughout the process, Moya had consistently fulfilled her statutory obligations.

“That is not inconsistent with the position taken by ActionSA or with the vote she cast as a councillor. It simply reflects the distinction between her political role as a member of council and her executive responsibilities under the Local Government: Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers,” he said.

DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink described the developments as “strange”, noting that ActionSA had voted alongside the DA on the Mettler matter despite now defending the council’s decision in court.

“An hour before council started, ActionSA reached out saying they are voting with us on the Mettler issue. I don’t know if the executive mayor later got an instruction from the party,” Brink said.

He maintained that the DA had presented a strong legal case.

“The urgency of the matter is that if Mettler remains on suspension, the court will only hear the matter after the suspension if it follows the normal court roll. Between now and then there will be important decisions and tender preparations taking place,” Brink said.

He also criticised the council’s handling of the disciplinary matter involving Mnisi, whom the party felt should have been dismissed.

“It seems some kind of political deal was struck on the Mnisi matter. They decided to give Mnisi a soft landing, but our concern is they want to do what Mettler is preventing,” Brink said.

In its court papers, the DA argues that the council acted irrationally in both the Mettler and Mnisi matters.

While Ndzwanana’s affidavit focuses largely on challenging the urgency of the DA’s application, the opposition party contends that the matter requires immediate intervention.

The DA argues that Mettler’s suspension could pave the way for questionable procurement decisions, including a proposed 50-year lease of the Tshwane Showgrounds.

Mettler has argued that his suspension was unlawful because the council meeting that approved it was procedurally flawed. He also contends that his continued presence at work would not interfere with any witnesses.

The City of Tshwane has asked the Pretoria high court to dismiss the application, arguing that Mettler’s immediate reinstatement would disrupt the municipality’s administration and create legal uncertainty over decisions already taken during his suspension.

In an answering affidavit, Khumalo says the city is not asking the court to determine whether Mettler’s suspension was lawful.

Instead, Khumalo argues that the urgent relief sought by Mettler is overly broad and that reinstating him before the matter is fully ventilated would risk destabilising the administration.