MK Party warns Mzwanele Manyi to stop his unauthorised media interviews

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The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has issued a warning to MP Mzwanele Manyi, instructing him to stop conducting media interviews in the party’s name without first getting its approval.

This comes after Manyi’s recent interview on Newzroom Afrika, where he made remarks criticising President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the resignation of Idac head Andrea Johnson.

In a letter dated July 27 signed by national spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu, the party noted that Mahlangu had been instructed by the strategic presidential team to convey concerns over Manyi’s recent media engagements.

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“It has come to our attention that you have been conducting unauthorised interviews in the name of the MK Party without the knowledge of either the national spokesperson or the head of communications,” Mahlangu wrote.

Mahlangu added that the party had received multiple complaints regarding Manyi’s conduct, reminding him that no member may speak to the media without approval from the national communications office.

“Mahlangu and head of communications Sipho Tyira are the only officials authorised to assign or approve media interviews on behalf of the organisation. No member may accept or conduct media engagements unless such interviews have been duly authorised by either of them,” the letter read.

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The party further clarified that only MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe and the chief whip were authorised to issue parliamentary statements.

It emphasised that the national spokesperson was the official mouthpiece of the organisation.

Manyi later took to X to correct Newzroom Afrika after the broadcaster called him the party spokesperson.

“My title is cluster whip for peace and justice,” Manyi posted. “I am also a member of the portfolio committee for justice and constitutional development.”

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