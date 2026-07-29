All systems go for final voter registration weekend

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IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission will host 23,699 stations during the final voter registration weekend. Picture: Business Day/

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The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is nearing full readiness for the upcoming local government elections, with chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo announcing that submissions on the draft electoral code of conduct close on Wednesday.

The commission recently invited the public, political parties and civil society organisations to study the draft code and submit comments and proposed amendments aimed at strengthening measures to combat disinformation before the 2026 local government elections.

Mamabolo described the closing of the public consultation process as an important milestone in safeguarding the integrity of South Africa’s electoral processes.

“Soon thereafter, the commission will finalise and promulgate the code. The commission thanks all individuals and organisations whose contributions are helping to refine the code,” he said.

The code of conduct is intended to establish clear principles and standards that encourage responsible behaviour by political parties, candidates and other stakeholders participating in the elections.

“The commission emphasises that countering disinformation is a shared responsibility. The success of South Africa’s democracy depends on the participation of citizens and stakeholders in protecting the integrity of electoral information and promoting informed public debate,” Mamabolo said.

He said the consultation process had provided an opportunity for interested parties to contribute to a practical, balanced and effective framework that supports credible elections while respecting constitutional rights and freedoms.

With fewer than 100 days left before South Africans head to the polls, the commission is preparing for its final voter registration weekend.

Mamabolo said operational preparations had been completed.

“As part of these preparations, the number of voting districts has been revised from 23,706 to 23,699 following the optimisation of voting station arrangements based on voter activity recorded during the first registration weekend. For the final voter registration weekend, the commission will operate 23,699 voting stations across the country,” he said.

All of them will be open from 8am to 5pm on August 1 and 2, with 48,212 trained electoral officials deployed nationwide.

Once the registration weekend concludes, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa is expected to proclaim the date of the elections.

Mamabolo said the proclamation would have “profound consequences”.

“Firstly, the voters’ roll closes at midnight on the day the election is proclaimed. From that point onwards, no new voter registrations or changes to existing voter registration details may be processed until after the elections. Because of this, the IEC will also cease all registration drives and deactivate the online voter registration portal.

“Secondly, the electoral code of conduct issued in terms of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act comes into operation until the election results are announced. The purpose of the code is to foster conditions for free and fair elections by creating a climate of tolerance, open public debate and free political campaigning.”

Mamabolo also warned against the establishment of “no-go zones”, saying they violated both the letter and the spirit of the electoral code.

“We reiterate that all registered political parties, their leaders and office bearers, party candidates and independent candidates are bound by the code,” he said.

The proclamation will also trigger the candidate nomination process for political parties and independent candidates.

“To this end, the commission has activated the online candidate nomination system,” Mamabolo said.

The commission is expected to publish the official election timetable shortly afterwards, setting out the deadlines for all electoral activities. The timetable will be gazetted once the election date has been proclaimed.

TimesLIVE