Premier Saul accused of interference after high-profile resignation

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The resignation of Northern Cape roads and public works MEC Fufe Makatong has exposed deepening divisions within the ANC in the province, with party insiders accusing premier Zamani Saul of interfering in the work of government departments.

Though the ANC has publicly rejected Makatong’s resignation and is attempting to persuade her to remain in office, her departure has triggered fresh scrutiny of Saul’s leadership and fuelled claims that tensions within the governing party have reached breaking point ahead of local government elections in November.

Four ANC insiders, who spoke to the Sunday Times on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak publicly, described growing frustration with Saul’s leadership style, alleging that he has tightened his grip over both the provincial government and the ANC.

“Fufe is the provincial treasurer and a member of the top five, so this is not just some irrelevant person. It’s a big development and it’s fueling those of us who have wanted to act against the chair ... even though we know he is favoured by the president,” one ANC insider said.

“Some people are fed up with him. He rules the province like a dictator and some of us want him deployed to national next year because of how he has held such a tight grip on both the ANC and government.”

Saul has been one of the ANC’s most dominant political figures in the Northern Cape for more than two decades, first serving as provincial secretary before becoming provincial chairperson in 2017. Insiders say tensions have recently intensified between the premier and sections of the provincial leadership, including members of the ANC’s provincial executive committee.

The latest fallout follows Makatong’s decision to resign after months of frustration over what she described as the restructuring of her department without proper consultation.

In her resignation letter, Makatong said stepping down had not been an easy decision, but had become unavoidable after months of challenges within the department of roads and public works.

“The department of roads and public works has encountered several challenges due to the decision on the reorganisation of the department without consultation and communication,” she wrote.

I raise this not in bitterness, but in the hope that it will be addressed, as I believe consultation and open communication with those affected are essential to protecting the wellbeing of staff and the effective functioning of any department. — Fufe Makatong, Northern Cape roads and public works MEC

She said the changes had significantly affected the department’s ability to function efficiently while damaging staff morale and productivity.

“I raise this not in bitterness, but in the hope that it will be addressed, as I believe consultation and open communication with those affected are essential to protecting the wellbeing of staff and the effective functioning of any department.”

Provincial government insiders told the Sunday Times that Makatong had become increasingly frustrated after a number of major projects were allegedly removed from her department without consultation.

Among the projects they claim were shifted elsewhere are the government work fleet programme, infrastructure projects involving schools and clinics, and the province’s clean hydrogen initiative.

“The work fleet project, infrastructure projects for clinics and schools and the clean hydrogen project are just some examples of projects that were diverted from her department,” one insider said.

“I think she simply reached a point where she had had enough. This decision did not just come this weekend, she had told the premier she wanted to resign if things do not change long ago.”

Another senior ANC figure claimed dissatisfaction with Saul’s leadership now extends beyond Makatong and that some ANC legislators have privately expressed a willingness to support a motion of no confidence against the premier should one be tabled.

“There are comrades who believe things cannot continue like this,” the insider said. “People are increasingly unhappy with the way decisions are made.”

The ANC has nevertheless moved swiftly to contain the fallout.

Soon after Makatong publicly announced her resignation, the provincial ANC issued a statement saying it did not accept her decision and would engage her on the matter.

A senior government official familiar with the discussions, who also requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak publicly, said the matter was expected to be discussed by the ANC’s provincial leadership.

“My understanding is that the ANC leadership will engage on the matter.”

Opposition parties say Makatong’s resignation is symptomatic of a deeper governance crisis, with the Democratic Alliance claiming the premier has increasingly inserted himself into the administration of departments, while the Freedom Front Plus warns that the ANC’s internal battles are beginning to paralyse the provincial government.

DA provincial leader Isak Fritz said while his party was aware that discussions were continuing within the ANC over Makatong’s future, the public statements made by both the former MEC and the premier painted “two completely different pictures”.

“If you listen to what the premier is saying and what the MEC herself is saying, there is a different story,” Fritz said.

“The exit of MECs at this point is significant. We are heading towards local government elections in a few months’ time. Ministers don’t simply resign from executive office if everything is functioning normally.”

Fritz alleged that Saul had increasingly involved himself in departmental affairs, including decisions relating to the allocation of budgets and projects.

“The story we are hearing from inside government is exactly what Makatong alluded to in her statement ― that the premier is interfering in departments and moving certain amounts of money and projects,” he said.

Among the allegations raised by the DA is that funds intended for one department were redirected to another as political priorities shifted. The party has not produced documentary evidence to support the claim.

Fritz said the consequences of such interference extended beyond politics and were beginning to affect service delivery.

“Government exists to deliver services,” he said.

“We have roads that need urgent attention, hospitals that require intervention and communities waiting for basic infrastructure. If departments are unable to function independently, it is ultimately the residents of the Northern Cape who pay the price.”

He also claimed the governing party’s internal tensions were far from over, saying information reaching the DA suggested further changes to the provincial executive could follow.

“I’ve spoken to people inside government,” he said. “They believe there is more to come.”

The Freedom Front Plus, whose support enabled Saul to secure the premiership after the 2024 elections, sought to distance itself from suggestions that it governs in coalition with the ANC.

Provincial leader Wynand Boshoff said the party had merely entered into an agreement to support Saul’s election as premier under specific conditions and did not form part of the executive.

Boshoff said the ANC’s internal divisions had become increasingly visible and were undermining governance.

“The ANC in the Northern Cape is ridden by internal battles to such an extent that it paralyses both Sol Plaatje Municipality and now also the provincial government,” he said.

“What exactly is happening inside the ANC I cannot say, but it is clear there are deep divisions.”

While Boshoff described Saul as one of the ANC’s more capable leaders in the province, he questioned whether any premier could govern effectively while facing constant internal conflict.

“I think he had good intentions, but no leader can deliver on promises while fighting battles within his own organisation all the time,” he said.

Boshoff said the resignations should be viewed as symptoms of broader instability rather than isolated incidents.

“If you have a strong and competent government, these things do not normally happen. And if they do happen, they do not shake government to this extent.”

By the time of publication, Saul had not responded to detailed questions.