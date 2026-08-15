Manamela suffers legal blow over NSFAS board

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Higher education & training minister Buti Manamela suffered a legal blow on Friday when the high court in Pretoria ordered the reinstatement of the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which he had disbanded in May.

The court also suspended Manamela’s appointment of Hlengani Mathebula as administrator of the NSFAS.

Insiders have indicated that Manamela’s case started crumbling when he fired the team he had appointed to help him defend his decision to disband the NSFAS board and appoint Mathebula after that team pointed out legal errors in his case.

“His own senior counsel said he was not taking legal advice before placing the board under administration. He removes his senior counsel and replaces him with Terry Motau because his own senior counsel didn’t think his own version of events would stand in court,” said one insider.

But Manamela, through his spokesperson Matshepo Seedat, strongly rejected those claims yesterday.

“It’s not true; the minister has never dismissed any legal counsel,” said Seedat.

He never operated in good faith. Even with the delay of the parliamentary appearance, he knew he’d be grilled and would have to account for matters on the record that could be used in court papers against him in the future — NSFAS board member

Manamela’s court defeat this week coincided with an intense meeting with parliament’s higher education portfolio committee on Wednesday, at which MPs grilled him and Mathebula over alleged financial scandals involving the NSFAS administrator and his four appointed advisers.

Manamela clashed with the NSFAS board in May, allegedly over the appointment of a new CEO, rejecting a candidate the board had approved before dissolving it days later and announcing Mathebula as administrator.

In its ruling this week, the high court “found that the higher education minister had failed to properly consider adverse findings against Mathebula by the Nugent commission and had not properly consulted the board”.

It also ruled that the ousted board be reinstated, while the main review should be expedited, preferably before the end of November, with the board continuing to manage and administer NSFAS.

An insider familiar with the legal process detailed how the board launched its legal challenge seeking to overturn Manamela’s decision, claiming that it had been irrationally disbanded.

During the litigation, the board gave Manamela seven days to state his version of events before the court. However, Manamela is reported to have missed that deadline by 15 minutes before the cut-off time.

“If he hadn’t submitted, the matter would’ve gone unopposed. It was a deliberate legal strategy to try and delay the hearing on an urgent basis. In his papers, he argued that instead of an urgent basis, he was recommending that the parties agree with the deputy judge president that the matter has a special enrolment in court,” said one of the reinstated board members.

“He never operated in good faith. Even with the delay of the parliamentary appearance, he knew he’d be grilled and would have to account for matters on the record that could be used in court papers against him in the future.”

The minister has at all times engaged with the matter through the prescribed legal processes and will continue to do so — Matshepo Seedat, Manamela's spokesperson

However, Seedat cautioned that some matters were sub judice and that the ministry would not be able to comment in detail.

“The minister’s concerns regarding the process followed in the appointment and composition of the NSFAS board arise from a separate, earlier legal process, which is distinct from the current proceedings in which the order was granted,” she said.

“That separate matter remains before the court and is stayed and will be dealt with as and when appropriate through the relevant legal process.”

Seedat also dismissed claims that the board had been removed because of disagreements over the CEO position.

“The minister’s position is that the intervention concerning NSFAS arose from broader concerns regarding the functioning, governance and effective administration of the scheme, considered within the statutory framework governing ministerial intervention.

“The allegation that the intervention was motivated by the appointment of a particular CEO is disputed and forms part of the issues before the court. The minister will not litigate these matters through the media and will address them in the appropriate forum.”

Seedat rejected the notion that Manamela sought to delay the court process through delayed filing.

“The chronology of the litigation is a matter of record before the court and should be assessed on that basis. The minister has at all times engaged with the matter through the prescribed legal processes and will continue to do so.”