Leadership rift deepens between Xhakaza and Dlabathi in ANC

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Political tensions between ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and regional secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi have intensified after Xhakaza removed Dlabathi as the city’s finance MMC, only for the decision to be halted by the ANC in Gauteng.

Xhakaza’s move was reversed after an urgent virtual meeting of ANC provincial leaders on Tuesday night.

In a letter seen by the Sunday Times, ANC Gauteng provincial coordinator Sochayile Khanyile told Xhakaza that changes to the Ekurhuleni mayoral committee could not be made without the approval of the provincial office bearers.

“The changes to the mayoral committee that you initiated ... have not been approved,” Khanyile wrote.

Khanyile instructed the ANC’s Ekurhuleni regional office bearers to deliberate on Xhakaza’s decision and report back to the provincial officials before any further action was taken.

The dispute comes amid an ongoing leadership battle between Xhakaza and Dlabathi, who have been at odds since last year.

In February, Dlabathi resigned as finance MMC and regional secretary, citing Xhakaza’s unilateral decision to remove EFF councillors from positions they held under the coalition arrangement. The ANC provincial leadership blocked that resignation.

This week, Xhakaza said his decision to remove Dlabathi was based on an ANC directive issued by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in May requiring party secretaries at all levels to relinquish government positions.

“The executive mayor, after due consultations, decided to give effect to the organisational directive contained in the ANC SGO letter dated 29 May 2026 to relieve MMC of finance & strategy Ald. Jongizizwe Dlabathi from his full-time executive duties,” Xhakaza wrote.

He appointed Nomadlozi Nkosi as acting finance MMC and asked the provincial leadership for input on Dlabathi’s replacement.

But the provincial leadership said the changes were premature and could not be implemented without the required approval.

“You are required to subsequently engage the provincial officials on the outcomes of your deliberations and the possible recommendations,” Khanyile wrote.

The latest dispute has also brought into focus tensions over the ANC’s candidate selection process.

According to senior regional and provincial ANC figures, Dlabathi emerged strongly in the nomination and interview processes for mayoral candidates and proportional representation councillors.

One senior party leader, who asked not to be named, said the Ekurhuleni regional executive committee had nominated Dlabathi for executive mayor.

The official also claimed Dlabathi received the highest nominations for the proportional representation list and was ranked first after interviews, scoring 127 out of 140. Xhakaza was ranked third with 114.

Xhakaza and Dlabathi had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

Khanyile’s letter also urged the Ekurhuleni leadership to focus on the ANC’s campaign ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

According to insiders both in the regional and provincial leadership, the renewed battle between the two comes after Dlabathi emerged as a frontrunner in the nomination and interview processes.

Those in the regional leadership said there was no fight but a “discussion” about giving “effect” to a directive by Mbalula in May that all regional secretaries must either vacate any outside employment or resign as the regional secretary.

“This has nothing to do with the current process of selecting mayors, it’s about ensuring that the MMC of finance is focused on the issues raised in the mayor’s letter. You also need a regional secretary that is fully focused on the job at hand. Branches need to be serviced,” said the regional leader.

“It’s been almost three months since that directive from Mbalula, and if we don’t activate it we will be seen as being defiant. So that’s the conversation we are having as the region in general.”

But other regional leaders who are sympathetic to Dlabathi are adamant that Xhakaza wants to axe Dlabathi over the mayoral interviews.