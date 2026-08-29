PSC recommends Tolashe’s ‘unethical’ conduct be referred to public protector

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The Public Service Commission (PSC) has recommended reporting former minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe to the public protector for “unethical” conduct related to allegations that she exploited a junior staffer for her personal benefit.

The PSC’s preliminary report found that Tolashe’s conduct in relation to how the food aide was hired and treated was questionable.

The report found that Tolashe was the architect of an arrangement that saw the aide paying almost half her government salary to the minister’s daughter, Khanyisa, for groceries at her private residence.

It also found that the aide, initially meant to be stationed at Tolashe’s ministerial house in Pretoria, was irregularly moved to the minister’s private residence in the Eastern Cape, where she performed duties beyond those she was hired for.

Apart from recommending that Tolashe be reported to the public protector for “irregular/unethical conduct”, the report suggests that the aide should be advised to consider taking legal action to “claim any monies or benefits to which she is entitled”.

The report, sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa — who axed Tolashe at the height of the scandals surrounding her — and the new minister of social development, Dina Pule, paints a grim picture of how the aide was forced into handing over nearly half her salary.

It found that the department’s then chief of staff, Zanele Simmons, was responsible for drafting the letter that stated the aide would receive a R15,800 salary, R7,000 of which would be used for groceries at Tolashe’s private Eastern Cape home.

During her interview by the PSC’s investigating team, Simmons said she followed Tolashe’s instructions when drawing up the letter.

Ms Khanyisa Tolashe, despite having confirmed her willingness and availability, did not honour the meeting arrangements. In the absence of any evidence to the contrary, the PSC determines that the monies were paid into Ms Khanyisa Tolashe’s account as a result of a salary arrangement between herself and [the aide] — PSC report

According to the report, Simmons said she did not question Tolashe’s instructions “as she did not know about their prior private arrangement back home [in the Eastern Cape] since they both come from the same area. She was concerned that raising questions could jeopardise her employment.”

Khanyisa Tolashe received a transfer of R14,000 in December 2024, leaving the aide with a mere R1,800 for the festive season.

Khanyisa failed to turn up for scheduled interviews on two occasions.

“Ms Khanyisa Tolashe, despite having confirmed her willingness and availability, did not honour the meeting arrangements. In the absence of any evidence to the contrary, the PSC determines that the monies were paid into Ms Khanyisa Tolashe’s account as a result of a salary arrangement between herself and [the aide],” the report says.

It adds that the aide “was paid R7,000 in cash by Tolashe via her daughter Khanyisa for the first three months of her employment between September and November. All the while she had no official signed contract and was told she had to report to the department’s offices in Pretoria to sign it, which she eventually did on December 3.

“Subsequent to signing the employment contract, the DSD paid her on 09 December 2024 her first salary of R15,800. However, as she had already received R7,000 in cash during November 2024, Ms Khanyisa Tolashe instructed her to transfer R14,000 of her salary into her account. As a result, she was left with R1,800 from her December 2024 salary.”

A few months later, Tolashe instructed the aide to start buying the groceries herself instead of transferring the money to her daughter, as she was “misusing” it, the report says. A relative of Tolashe’s would accompany the aide to the shops whenever she had to buy groceries for Tolashe’s home with her own salary.

It was only between July and December 2025 that she received her full salary, but attempts to be compensated for the previous months have been futile.

The aide said that at the Eastern Cape home she performed duties including providing care for the minister when she was there and doing general household duties as well as being a full-time babysitter for Tolashe’s grandchildren.

The report says this meant the department’s financial resources were irregularly used to fund the services of a private domestic employee of Tolashe’s.