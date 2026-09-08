Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on its decision to take IEC to court

Party disputes claim of no system failure during nomination process

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The ANC is briefing the media on Tuesday on its decision to take the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to court over the submission of its candidate list.

The IEC recently rejected claims that a system failure hampered the ANC’s submission of candidates for the 2026 local government elections. It disclosed that more than 140,000 candidates had been nominated to contest about 10,500 council seats.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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