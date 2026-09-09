MKP mayoral hopeful says polls ‘undercounting’ grassroots support

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Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) Johannesburg mayoral candidate Bongani Baloyi has dismissed voter surveys placing the party’s support at just 6% in the city, insisting they are underestimating its support.

He predicts MK Party will emerge as the biggest party in Johannesburg.

Baloyi was responding to a recent Ipsos survey measuring support for political parties across metropolitan municipalities, which put the party’s support in Johannesburg at 6%.

“We firmly believe that these polls are underpolling MK Party, just as they did in the 2024 elections. According to us, we are going to be the biggest party in the city,” he said.

Speaking to the Sunday Times online, Baloyi acknowledged that MKP does not have the financial resources of some of its rivals, but said the party’s strength lies in its grassroots support.

“We might not have the financial muscle, but we’ve got the numbers in terms of people. We are a popular, fast-growing party in informal settlements, in townships, in the CBD and across the city.”

Baloyi said the party’s campaign would focus on its strongholds, where it aims to push voter turnout above 55%.

“We are very clear that in those dominant areas we are going to erode the voting base of the ANC and all the other parties,” he said.

He said MKP’s campaign would rely heavily on direct engagement with voters, particularly those who have become disillusioned with politics and the electoral process.

“We are mobilising our citizens and increasing the appetite for them to participate in this important democratic process. We are working with a stakeholder and a voter that is extremely despondent,” he said.

“That’s why we are focused on direct voter contact — to persuade, reassure them and reignite their will to change their own circumstances by voting for a different political party.”

Baloyi said he believed the message was gaining traction and that MKP could win an outright majority in Johannesburg despite this being its first local government election.

He described Johannesburg as strategically critical to the party, pointing to its economic importance as South Africa’s largest city and the economic hub of Gauteng.

“The City of Johannesburg is a very important and strategic city in the body of our politics. It’s the biggest city in Africa and contributes 40% of the GDP in the Gauteng economy and about 15% in the national economy,” he said.

Baloyi, the former Midvaal mayor, said he was honoured to have been selected to lead MKP’s campaign in Johannesburg, arguing that his local government experience made him suited to the job.

“The tradition in the MK is that you are asked to perform a specific function and given responsibility. You never ask for the responsibility yourself,” he said.

“It was a deployment in the sense that the national leadership applied their mind and felt that it is important that they deploy someone who has led in local government and someone who will be able to deal with the very complex system of governance in the City of Johannesburg.”

The residents have been watching the circus that the city has become over the past five years and are asking themselves why they must draw the short end of the stick. — MK Party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate Bongani Baloyi

He said Johannesburg required an experienced leader capable of navigating its complex governance system.

“You can’t deploy somebody who is a novice to lead such an important task. You need the experience, credibility and someone who understands governance and public institutions and who has led in those,” he said.

“It is a big task and I am equal to it and ready to deliver.”

Baloyi blamed the city’s deteriorating service delivery and political instability for much of residents’ frustration, saying the past five years had been “traumatic”.

“The past five years has been a traumatic experience for the residents of Johannesburg. That experience has translated into higher tariffs for basic services, a fastened level of degradation and an increase in the lack of maintenance and basic infrastructure,” he said.

He accused successive administrations of turning the city into a “circus” and said stability would be the first step towards fixing its problems.

“The residents have been watching the circus that the city has become over the past five years and are asking themselves why they must draw the short end of the stick,” he said.

“We are extremely concerned and firmly believe that there should be stability. You can’t resolve the crisis without resolving stability. Stability is the gateway to resolving the crisis.”

Baloyi said an MKP administration would initially focus on fixing the city’s finances and liquidity, stabilising service delivery and addressing governance failures and municipal entities, which he described as a financial drain on residents.