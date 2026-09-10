Mapisa-Nqakula tells court cash travel allowances, salary-funded R1.8m home renovations

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Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula continues with her trial in the North Gauteng high court. She is accused of corruption when she was minister of defence. PHOTOS: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

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The Gauteng high court in Pretoria heard on Wednesday that renovations to the home of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula began in 2004, a long time before she was appointed minister of defence.

Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in court on Wednesday, where she faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019.

The state alleges she solicited R4.5m in bribes, R2.1m of which was allegedly paid in cash, from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders.

The state alleges Mapisa-Nqakula used these kickbacks to fund her home renovations.

The court previously heard testimony from interior designer Nomsa Shabangu, who managed the renovation project. Shabangu testified that she received approximately R1.8m in cash from Mapisa-Nqakula to purchase building materials and pay contractors.

However, National Prosecuting Authority investigator Wynand Wessels testified that bank records and cash withdrawals by Mapisa-Nqakula and her family were insufficient to cover the renovation costs if they were indeed paid in cash.

Testifying in her defence, Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed that she moved into her Bruma house in 2004, when Shabangu took over managing the property’s upgrades.

She explained that the renovations spanned from 2004 to 2020 and that Shabangu managed the entire project because Mapisa-Nqakula did not know any builders herself.

She stated that she paid for the renovation expenses using both cash and her bank card, sourced from her and her husband’s combined salaries.

“My husband and I work and earn a salary,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

When questioned about the origin of the cash, Mapisa-Nqakula testified that it came from subsistence and travel (S&T) allowances accumulated during international trips.

She explained that whenever she travelled abroad, the department provided her with a cash allowance to cover her travel expenses.

I don’t have curtains worth R600,000 or even R200,000. What kind of curtains cost that amount of money? — Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, former defence and military veterans minister

According to Mapisa-Nqakula, standard protocol dictated that she travel with a protocol officer, a security manager, a personal assistant, and occasionally a spokesperson or military officers, depending on the agenda. She added that her husband accompanied her on several occasions and also received a departmental allowance for his expenses.

She told the court that once the allowances were issued, expenditure was at their discretion. The money was always disbursed in cash in the currency of the destination country. Mapisa-Nqakula said she would keep whatever remained from a trip, occasionally converting foreign currency back into rand to retain as cash.

“We also travel. When you travel, you keep what you have at home,” Mapisa-Nqakula explained. “You ask the officials responsible for S&T to exchange foreign currency back into rands.”

She added that her husband, Charles Nqakula, served as an ambassador between 2012 and 2015, which provided additional income alongside her own travel allowances.

Explaining her reliance on physical money over electronic payments, Mapisa-Nqakula testified that she was unfamiliar with electronic funds transfers (EFTs).

“I’m not an EFT person. Ever since they did away with cheques, I’ve struggled. It took me a long time to learn how to use EFT, I’m only learning now,” she said. “The contractors didn’t work with banks or cheques either. The workers wanted cash on Fridays, not cheques. That’s why we used cash when it was available. If no cash was available, we gave Shabangu my bank card.”

According to Mapisa-Nqakula, Shabangu bought all the building materials, since Mapisa-Nqakula was unfamiliar with what was required, and deducted her fee from the total budget.

“I never worried myself about how much her portion was, but she would mention how much she was taking after paying the contractors.”

Mapisa-Nqakula also addressed allegations regarding expensive curtains purchased abroad, denying claims that they cost R600,000.

“I don’t have curtains worth R600,000 or even R200,000. What kind of curtains cost that amount of money?” she said, adding that while she could not recall the exact price, they were not expensive.

She provided a chronological timeline of the renovations made to her home since 2004, testifying that work began by stripping out carpets to install wooden floors and updating the wardrobe colours.

Major renovations followed in 2010 to remodel the kitchen, replace the stove, repaint cupboards and demolish select walls. In 2015 and 2016, additional walls were knocked down to combine two bedrooms into a master suite, remove structural pillars and install glass features.

Following a 2016 security assessment that identified a vulnerability at the home’s exit, the opening was sealed off. Further renovation work continued through 2018, 2019 and 2020.

State witness Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously testified that Mapisa-Nqakula requested and received approximately $10,000 (roughly R150,000 at the time) linked to an official trip to the United States in September 2018. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu claimed she handed the cash over to the former minister at her office at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, an allegation Mapisa-Nqakula denied.

During her testimony, Mapisa-Nqakula presented a document detailing all her foreign trips between 2016 and 2020 and the corresponding allowances paid, including for the US trip. She told the court she was issued $13,934 in cash by the department for that trip. However, she noted that upon arriving in the US, her accommodation, meals, and core expenses were already covered, leaving minimal out-of-pocket costs.

The former minister’s testimony was cut short on Wednesday after she appeared unwell and was taken to her car to receive medical attention. Her legal representative, Makhi Nogaga, clarified that she felt unwell and needed to consult her doctor.

“The main issue is that she’s tired,” Nogaga said. “She went to consult with her doctor because it was visible that she was no longer okay. Even yesterday, she looked like she was fatigued.”

Nogaga added that the defence had hoped to complete her examination-in-chief on Wednesday before the state began cross-examination, noting that additional defence witnesses would be called to testify after Mapisa-Nqakula. However, he expressed uncertainty about whether she would be fit enough to return to court the following day.

“It will depend on what the doctor finds. If the doctor recommends that she rest, we will have to look at future availability. We will know before the end of tonight whether she can continue. We were expecting to finish today, but here we are.”

Proceedings have been postponed to Thursday.