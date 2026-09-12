Losi tipped for powerful Cosatu general secretary post

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Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi could emerge as the federation’s new general secretary this week, giving her control over the day-to-day running of the trade union movement and making her its chief political spokesperson.

Although the post of president in Cosatu is regarded as the most senior, power and influence lie mainly with the general secretary, a full-time employee of the federation who is in charge of both its administration and the execution of its policies.

The Sunday Times has learnt that there is a growing lobby to have Losi elected as general secretary this week, when the federation and its affiliates — representing at least 1.6-million workers — hold their national congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The congress starts tomorrow and ends on Thursday.

According to unionists close to the behind-the-scenes negotiations between affiliates, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) — along with other unions keen to keep Cosatu in a close electoral relationship with the ANC — is lobbying hard to have Losi take up the post.

Until recently, it looked like the federation was headed for a leadership showdown, with Losi, who is seen in some quarters as being close to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, being challenged for the presidency by her current deputy, Michael Shingange.

Drama unfolded yesterday in the leadership race, after the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) served Shingange with a suspension letter apparently for defying their order for him to stand down and not sign the nomination form as Nehawu is backing a different candidate. Nehawu’s move would effectively block him from standing.

Shingange defied this order and on Friday signed the nomination form confirming he would be contesting the position of president.

Shingange is Nehawu’s president and it is on the Nehawu ticket that he was effectively elected Cosatu’s first deputy president.

His suspension effectively ejects him from the leadership race as he cannot contest any position if he does not belong to any of the Cosatu affiliates.

When asked about the rumoured suspension, Shingange refused to comment on the matter, only telling the Sunday Times that he was also trying to verify “the rumours”.

The Shingange campaign is mainly driven by the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), a public-sector Cosatu affiliate that wants the federation to dump the ANC and endorse the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the coming local government elections.

By having Losi move to the general secretary’s position, the NUM and aligned unions hope to avoid a contest with Nehawu while guaranteeing that the federation’s resources will not be channelled towards the SACP’s election campaign.

In the run-up to the congress, there have been behind-the-scenes negotiations for a compromise resolution that would see Cosatu not choosing sides between the ANC and the SACP but rather encouraging its affiliates and their members to “support the alliance” as a whole in the elections. Cosatu, the ANC and SACP have a decades-old alliance, which has been tested recently by the SACP’s decision to contest the coming elections independently of the ANC.

Cosatu insiders say they expect Losi to accept nomination for the general secretary post at the congress tomorrow.

“That position is very powerful in the trade union environment. A secretary is firmly in charge of resources. In that position she then becomes the one who moves things,” said one unionist.

Those lobbying for Losi have been arguing that she will take up the new role unopposed as the incumbent general secretary, Solly Phetoe, plans to retire.

But the Sunday Times this week learnt that this was a ruse, as Phetoe has no intention of retiring and that the retirement talk was intended to undermine his bid for re-election.

Phetoe, according to those close to him, will seek re-election and has every intention of contesting Losi for the position of general secretary.

Losi is believed to enjoy support from the top leadership as well as the majority of Nehawu, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru).

That slate includes Losi as general secretary, Sadtu deputy president Mabutho Cele as president and Nehawu treasurer Kgomotso Makhupola as treasurer. The remaining positions are still under discussion, according to sources.

Shingange, who is contesting for the Cosatu presidency, is understood to belong to a different faction that is likely to support Phetoe for the general secretary position.

According to congress documents seen by the Sunday Times, a total of 1,820 delegates will attend the congress, with Nehawu bringing the biggest cohort of 385, followed by Sadtu with 356 and the NUM with 222. The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), Popcru and the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) will have 200, 189 and 140 delegates, respectively.

The Sunday Times last month reported that the Cosatu congress was unlikely to pick a side in the dispute between the ANC and the SACP ahead of the local polls.

Discussions inside the federation’s affiliates ahead of the congress were mostly leaning towards remaining neutral to avoid a conflict and ensure the survival of the alliance after the elections.

This move is also said to have the full backing of the ANC, whose current leaders — including Ramaphosa and national chair Gwede Mantashe — are former leaders of the NUM.

Both Losi and Phetoe declined to comment on Friday.

Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks declined to comment on the leadership dynamics ahead of the congress.

“Cosatu is not able to comment on the election of leadership of the federation. That is a matter for affiliates and delegates to determine in line with the constitution,” he said. “We are confident that it will be a successful congress with the final remaining logistics being concluded.”

According to Parks, the congress is expected to last four days, from tomorrow to Thursday. The first day will receive messages of support from alliance partners, including the ANC and the SACP.

Although Ramaphosa was initially expected to attend, he will still be on his way back from the Brics summit in India. Mantashe is expected to represent the ANC, while SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila will speak on behalf of his party.

“This is the largest gathering of worker representatives, with delegates from every corner of the nation and across the length and breadth of workplaces and the economy. It is in essence a workers’ parliament and will provide a clear line of march for the federation for the next four years,” said Parks.