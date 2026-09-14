ANC condemns Majodina’s vulgar spat, saying it has ‘no appetite’ for bad tempers

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Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina has been admonished by the ANC for her use of foul language while speaking to a community member. Picture:

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The ANC has condemned water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina following a vulgar altercation with a resident in Loerie in the Eastern Cape last week.

The incident occurred during a community engagement held to address local water shortages, where chaos erupted during the question-and-answer session. A resident was escorted out of the venue after shouting, “jou ma se ****” to the minister. Majodina lost her temper and retaliated, shouting back: “Phuma! Jou ma se **** ook! [“Get out! Your mother’s *** too!”].

Following the incident, the DA and ActionSA reported Majodina to parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests. Civil rights group AfriForum demanded her immediate dismissal.

Speaking to SABC News, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party took such conduct by its leadership seriously.

“The ANC takes a very strong view against any of our members, particularly our leaders, who serve as messengers of the ANC,” Bhengu-Motsiri said. “Their conduct and how they deport themselves are important. We have raised this point very strongly.”

She confirmed that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was addressing the matter directly with Majodina and noted that the minister had been called to account for her actions in parliament.

Majodina’s outburst follows a similar incident involving Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, who insulted a resident during a community address in Soweto. Morero later issued a public apology

“I am certain a report will be shared this week. Because she is a publicly elected representative, parliament has already requested that she account in terms of the executive members’ code of ethics.”

Bhengu-Motsiri emphasised that the party would not tolerate public representatives who lose their composure. “The ANC has no appetite for anyone who fails to manage their temper, even when facing pressure or provocation. We must lead by example,” she said.

“There cannot be a circumstance where your words portray a public representative who lacks emotional maturity under pressure. While people experience difficult moments, we condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms. We expect accountability and must remain consistent, as we are with others.”

While Bhengu-Motsiri noted that it would be wise for Majodina to apologise, neither the minister nor her office has issued a statement.

Majodina’s outburst follows a similar incident involving Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, who insulted a resident during a community address in Soweto. Morero later issued a public apology.

Beyond the minister’s conduct, Bhengu-Motsiri addressed separate legal challenges facing the party, including a lawsuit filed by Andile Lungisa against Mbalula. Lungisa is challenging his removal from the ANC’s proportional representation councillor list for Nelson Mandela Bay ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed that the ANC had been served with court papers and would defend its decision. “The ANC will have to contend with that and defend itself. The legal process will unfold accordingly.”

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