Cosatu congress delayed by credentials dispute

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Delegates said until the 'correct' credentials are tabled, Cosatu's 14th national congress 'cannot' begin. Picture:

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The Cosatu national elective congress under way in Midrand, Gauteng, has been delayed by more than two hours during a heated debate over who is in the room.

Delegates said until the “correct” credentials are tabled, the conference “cannot” begin at the Gallagher Convention Centre.

Some affiliated unions, including the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), refused to hand over their lists of delegates attending the conference, demanding the congress first clarify the status of Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange. Shingange is the immediate former president of the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), one of Cosatu’s largest unions.

Business Day reliably understands Shingange was suspended by Nehawu at the weekend after allegedly defying the union’s instruction to not sign a nomination form. Sources told Business Day Shingange is said to be running for Cosatu president. He refused to speak to the media when approached for comment.

In an interview with Business Day last week, Shingange, said he would respond “positively” if workers wanted him to continue serving in a leadership position, saying: “If they (workers) call on me to return and serve in any capacity, I will definitely respond positively.”

At other highly contested Cosatu congresses in the past, when there was a fight over credentials, the labour federation’s leaders usually proposed a compromise to allow the congress to begin with welcome speeches and messages of support, but this suggestion has not yet been put to the 15th national elective conference.

Also at the heart of the delay, according to Cosatu insiders, is whether the labour federation emerges from its four-day meeting deciding to support the ANC or SACP in the upcoming local government elections.

The conference in is expected to be addressed by ANC chair Gwede Mantashe and SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila in the opening address.

The 14th national congress, held at the same venue in September 2022, elected:

president: Zingiswa Losi;

first deputy president: Michael Shingange;

second deputy president: Duncan Luvuno;

general secretary: Solly Phetoe;

deputy general secretary: Gerald Twala; and

national treasurer: Freda Oosthuysen.

With Asitandile Kalashe

Business Day