Mabuyane hunts for missing Ngcukayitobi hours before electoral court showdown

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Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane has raised concerns over the whereabouts and availability of provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi as the party braces for a crucial court battle with the IEC on Tuesday.

In a WhatsApp message sent to members of the provincial executive committee (PEC) on Monday, Mabuyane said he had repeatedly tried to reach Ngcukayitobi without success.

The message, which the Sunday Times has seen, came as provincial leaders were expected to finalise preparations for a PEC meeting including the agenda, reports and attendance, amid mounting pressure over the ANC’s election-list debacle.

“I have been trying to get hold of the provincial secretary,” Mabuyane told PEC members, adding that no agenda or reports had been processed by provincial officials or the provincial working committee.

He said the provincial list committee had also not had its meeting confirmed by the provincial secretary.

Mabuyane asked PEC members to indicate whether they would attend, saying the meeting could be rescheduled to avoid unnecessary inconvenience if attendance was likely to be poor.

But provincial ANC spokesperson Yanga Zicina rejected any suggestion that Ngcukayitobi had disappeared or abandoned his duties.

“He is not awol. The provincial secretary is at Calata House,” Zicina said, referring to the party’s provincial headquarters.

Zicina said the PEC meeting did not sit because several members had sent apologies and were unable to attend. He added that preparations for organisational meetings are ordinarily handled jointly by the provincial chair and secretary before being processed by officials.

Mabuyane could not be reached for comment.

The tension comes as the ANC in the Eastern Cape confronts the fallout from a potentially devastating failure to submit candidate lists in key municipalities before the IEC’s August 28 deadline.

A report by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, previously revealed by the Sunday Times, places much of the blame on Ngcukayitobi.

According to the document, the provincial secretary submitted the Eastern Cape’s final candidate list to the party’s operations centre just 29 minutes before the deadline.

Mbalula identifies the late submission as a key reason the Eastern Cape was among the provinces worst affected by the registration crisis.

The report also raises suspicions that Ngcukayitobi may have altered the provincial list “unlawfully and without mandate”, including removing and adding names that had not been sanctioned by the ANC’s national executive committee.

Ngcukayitobi has pushed back. In a letter dated August 31, he demanded a detailed account from Mbalula’s office of the candidates submitted to the IEC and whether nomination procedures had been properly followed.

The letter has exposed a widening rift between the provincial secretary and the ANC’s national leadership, with competing factions now trading blame over who caused the electoral blunder.

A regional leader said the dispute had two central fault lines: the ANC’s court challenge over the missed deadline and allegations that the provincial list was manipulated.

The regional secretaries … are the people who messed up the list in the context of balancing it according to the principle of inclusion — Provincial insider

One insider, who is aligned to both Mabuyane and Mbalula, said the forensic investigation would be crucial in determining responsibility.

“There needs to be an explanation for that one,” the insider said. “It has nothing to do with the SG. It is about the people who managed our lists and the last person who signed off on the final list to be uploaded.”

The source said the provinces had been instructed to amend their lists to ensure gender balance and representation for young people and alliance partners, placing provincial officials at the centre of the final process.

“We cannot, at this moment, say it was Jola [Ngcukayitobi], but he is the provincial secretary and we must allow the investigation to take its course,” the insider said.

Mabuyane’s allies say there is growing frustration with Ngcukayitobi’s leadership and his handling of Calata House.

“There is a feeling that Ngcukayitobi does not want this job. He has allowed Calata House to die,” one regional leader said.

However, Ngcukayitobi’s allies insist he is being positioned as a scapegoat. They argue that regional secretaries, whom they describe as aligned to Mbalula, failed to amend candidate lists as directed by the NEC.

“The regional secretaries … are the people who messed up the list in the context of balancing it according to the principle of inclusion,” one provincial leader said.

The source said Mabuyane had attempted to persuade regional leaders to accommodate women, young people and alliance partners, but was resisted.

Comment by Ngcukayitobi will be added once received.