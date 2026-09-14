POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | Cosatu congress to test alliance with ANC and SACP

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From left to right, Cosatu general secretary Solly Phetoe, president Zingiswa Losi, first deputy president Michael Shingange and deputy general secretary Gerald Twala in Johannesburg, on December 2 2025. Picture:

ANC and South African Communist Party (SACP) leaders are expected to address Cosatu’s 15th national congress in Midrand, Johannesburg, from Monday to Thursday amid ongoing debate about its alliance with both organisations.

At its final central executive committee (CEC) meeting on August 24 and 25 before the congress, Cosatu reflected on the political, organisational, socioeconomic and international conditions confronting workers.

The CEC, its highest decision-making body between congresses, also assessed progress since the 14th national congress in September 2022, where affiliates including the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, South African Municipal Workers Union and Nehawu called for Cosatu to ditch the ANC and back the SACP in elections.

The 15th national congress will elect a Cosatu president (currently Zingiswa Losi); first deputy president (currently Michael Shingange); second deputy president (currently Duncan Luvuno); general secretary (currently Solly Phetoe); deputy general secretary (currently Gerald Twala); and national treasurer (currently Freda Oosthuysen).

On Tuesday, rival SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi is set to address workers affiliated to the National Education and Allied Workers Union who plan to stage a protest against labour broking at Moreson Pluimvee Boerdery in Brandfort, Free State.

The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is set to hold awareness sessions on the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Disease Act (Coida) for exempted employers and the hospitality sector from Monday to Tuesday in Kimberley, the Northern Cape.

The Compensation Fund has been holding the sessions since the beginning of the current financial year in several provinces, including Mpumalanga, the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. They are an integral part of the fund’s continuous efforts to encourage compliance with Coida, among other regulations.

According to the department, the Northern Cape has a total of 1,246 registered hospitality employers, but only 498 are compliant, resulting in a 39.97% compliance rate and 60.03% noncompliance. In Kimberley alone, there are 215 registered hospitality employers, but only 89 are compliant, resulting in a 41.39% compliance rate.

The National Empowerment Fund (NEF) and the National Youth Development Agency (Nyda) will on Monday sign an agreement establishing the National Youth Fund, aimed at accelerating the growth of enterprises owned by young people and expanding their participation in the economy.

Through the partnership, qualifying youth entrepreneurs will be able to access a combination of NYDA grant support and NEF loan finance, alongside nonfinancial interventions including feasibility and bankability studies, compliance and certification support, business management training, mentorship and market linkages.

The Madlanga commission investigating criminality, political interference and corruption in South Africa’s criminal justice system is set to resume its sittings on Tuesday, after a recess from September 3 to September 11.

The French Institute of South Africa, in collaboration with the African Centre of Excellence in Inequality Research and the EU delegation to South Africa, is set to host Europe Talks, a “dynamic round-table discussion exploring the links between democracy, inequality and mobility”, at the University of Cape Town on Wednesday.

Business Day