Austerity and restructuring threaten organised labour’s survival, Cosatu warns

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ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila during Cosatu's 15th national congress for the elections of the office bearers held at Gallagher Conference Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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Austerity cuts in the public sector and ongoing corporate restructuring have pushed South Africa’s workforce to breaking point, threatening the long-term survival of organised labour in the country.

That is the stark assessment that was due to be presented in the national organisational report at the federation’s national congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

However, proceedings have been delayed as the federation’s affiliates bicker about leadership tussles and accreditation.

By late Tuesday, day two of Cosatu’s four-day national congress policy discussions, they had not yet begun due to procedural stalemates and factional disputes about delegates’ credentials and leadership suspensions.

The conference is due to run from Monday to Thursday.

The delay centred on Mike Shingange’s suspension by his union, Nehawu, for accepting a nomination to lead Cosatu against its instructions. But based on the support apparent from the conference floor, he looked to be a serious contender to lead the labour federation as its president, provided the congress does not collapse. He took his fight to lead Cosatu to the labour court on Tuesday. Judgment was reserved.

Day two of Cosatu’s four-day national congress policy discussions were delayed after Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange’s suspension by his union, Nehawu, for accepting a nomination to lead Cosatu against its instructions. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

The organisational report, which evaluates the internal health, membership growth and workplace structures of the labour federation, states that its 1.8-million members in the public sector are experiencing increasing pressure arising from government austerity policies, budget cuts and disputes over wage agreements.

There are about 2.2-million members in the private sector, and despite the public sector accounting for only 16.5% of total employment, this concentration, says the federation, “has provided an important institutional base for organised labour, but it also masks a profound restructuring of employment across the wider economy”.

In addition to declining membership, unions affiliated to the federation are confronting escalating attacks on collective bargaining systems, persistent wage freezes and the systematic erosion of established labour rights.

The report calls for public sector unions to contest the austerity framework impacting the wage bill, stating that “defending the public wage bill is therefore a defence of one of democratic South Africa’s most significant redistributive achievements”.

Austerity has led to widespread vacancies in critical posts in healthcare and education, while Treasury-mandated wage caps and headcount management strategies have restricted recruitment drives in the SAPS.

Capital expenditure cuts aimed at meeting national deficit targets have also affected maintenance on public buildings, frozen infrastructure projects and delayed municipal support grants.

Cosatu-affiliated unions also raised the alarm over changing labour-market dynamics as a central driver behind their declining influence. A primary concern is the rapid expansion of precarious, short-term employment across the public and private sectors.

The federation’s organisational report also concedes that while the state has expanded as an employer, it has largely been “an expansion of work with no union”, as workers on unstable contracts are far less likely to organise.

Speaking to Business Day, Cosatu proposed that alternatives to austerity must include a stimulus package that fills critical frontline vacancies and expands employment in the public service, including hiring more teachers, police officers, nurses and doctors, as well as implementing an infrastructure build programme, reforming tax policies and stabilising dysfunctional municipalities.

The National Union of Mineworkers, an affiliated union, has also been stepping up its opposition to Eskom’s restructuring plans, with its central executive committee resolving in August to litigate against the utility in the Constitutional Court if necessary and to embark on a strike in the mining and energy sectors in which it organises.

Escalating tensions over South Africa’s energy reforms spilt into organised labour’s ranks after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s endorsement of the Eskom Restructuring Task Team (ERTT) report.

Speaking on behalf of Cosatu alongside affiliate leaders from NUM, Cosatu first deputy president Shingange firmly rejected the government’s trajectory, reinforcing organised labour’s zero-tolerance stance on splitting up the state utility.

The union argues that privatisation would threaten job security, drive up electricity costs and undermine South Africa’s energy sovereignty. NUM stated that electricity is a strategic national asset and that the government must halt all steps toward market liberalisation “until a comprehensive social pact is reached with labour and key stakeholders”.

NUM and Nehawu were among the Cosatu affiliates that called on the labour federation to dump the ANC and support the SACP in the 2024 elections. The SACP will contest the upcoming municipal elections on November 4.

Speaking to Business Day on the sidelines of Cosatu’s congress, SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila called for militant worker resistance against fiscal austerity, wage freezes and structural market reforms.

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe urged patience and maintained a noninterventionist stance toward Cosatu’s internal leadership disputes.

Additional reporting by Asitandile Kalashe

Business Day