Bulls put Leinster to the sword in thrilling victory

The predatory instincts of David Kriel, as well as his calmness under pressure, snatched a thrilling victory for the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld last night as his intercept try in the 78th minute sealed a 39-31 win in their United Rugby Championship match.

The Bulls had the better of their first half, leading 22-10 at the break, but all the class of Leinster came out in the second half. The defending champions went 31-27 ahead with 13 minutes remaining, and it took the experienced heads of Kriel and Willie le Roux to dig the Bulls out of the hole they had dug for themselves with a lacklustre, error-ridden second half.

Leinster had much the better of the territory in the second half and they were quickly back down in the Bulls half, piling on the pressure.

The first-half deficit of 12 points was wiped out in a stunning period of three minutes when Leinster scored twice.

Leinster also began to overturn the Bulls’ earlier scrum dominance and had the home side under the pump deep in their 22.

But that was all changed by the determination shown by the Bulls, who managed to lift themselves, and some inspiration from senior players.

This thrilling ending did not seem likely when the Bulls went into a 12-0 lead in the first 16 minutes.

The Bulls were put on the attack early by a great run by wing Stravino Jacobs, and flyhalf Keagan Johannes then kicked a precise cross-field kick for right-wing Sebastian de Klerk to score.

The second try came after the Bulls replied to a thumping kick downfield by fullback Jimmy O’Brien with a dazzling counterattack.

Leinster were playing with 14 men at the time as flank Will Connors had been yellow-carded for making head contact on Bulls eighthman JJ Theron.

But the Bulls seemed to have made a vital final say to the first half when they scored in the 42nd minute.

In the end though, it was the Bulls who answered the crucial clarion call in the last 10 minutes and defended their unbeaten home record.