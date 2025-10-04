Anisimova, Noskova in China Open final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova outclassed defending champion Coco Gauff 6-1 6-2, and Linda Noskova stunned Jessica Pegula 6-3 1-6 7-6(6) yesterday to reach the China Open final.

Seeded third, Anisimova continued her stellar season, which included a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, and the win gave the 24-year-old American a 2-1 edge in her head-to-head record against compatriot Gauff.

Anisimova bludgeoned her way to a 5-0 advantage in the opening set before second seed Gauff got on the board.

The second set unfolded in a similar fashion, with Anisimova building a commanding 5-0 lead. Although Gauff fought back to win the next two games, Anisimova sealed victory in 58 minutes.

“I was able to put on a really good performance and I knew I was going to have to play really well against Coco if I wanted to get the win. I’m really excited to be in the final,” Anisimova said.

“I’ve been saying every time I’ve walked on court and won my match that I love playing here and the crowd support has been so amazing since the first day I got here. I really think that’s carried me through this entire tournament.”

Noskova prevails over Pegula

Czech Republic’s Noskova won a two-and-a-half hour battle against former US Open finalist Pegula to reach her first WTA 1000 final.

The 20-year-old Noskova landed four aces and frustrated the world number seven with her shots from tight angles to win the first set 6-3.

Pegula bounced back to dominate the second, having success with shots down the middle, as Noskova succumbed to a 6-1 loss in less than half an hour.

The third set tested both players in an 84-minute battle of grit as neither could hold serve in the first four games.

Pegula earned a break to go 6-5 up and serve for the match, but Noskova saved three match points to force a tiebreak.

The American quickly went 3-1 up, but made two unforced errors that let Noskova back in and she fell to her knees after Pegula’s backhand return landed wide to ending the gruelling match.

“Honestly, I don’t even know about the final, I’m just so glad I won today. It was quite a tough match, mentally and physically,” Noskova said.

Noskova and Anisimova will meet in the final today.

Reuters