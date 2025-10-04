Harmer hopes to hit new heights in Pakistan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Simon Harmer is back in the Protea setup after a nearly three year absence.

It was sometime in late July when Simon Harmer, then turning his arm over for Essex, sent Shukri Conrad a text.

“Howzit, Shukri? I’m coming back to play for the Titans. I feel like I can still add value (for the Proteas), that I have a point to prove, and if that fits in with your plans, then happy days. If it doesn’t, no hard feelings; I just thought I’d get in touch,” Harmer wrote.

After talks with newly appointed selection convener Patrick Maroney and director of national teams Enoch Nkwe, Conrad replied to Harmer, saying he and the others felt the same, but they could offer no guarantees.

Harmer was expecting to be part of the Titans squad in the first few weeks of the Four-Day Series, hoping to do enough to earn a spot for the Proteas tour to India in November.

But then he was included in the squad that heads to Pakistan next week. “I was surprised; I wasn’t expecting to be on the Pakistan tour.”

A groin injury picked up by lead spinner Keshav Maharaj during SA’s limited overs tour to England means he will miss the first Test starting in Lahore next Sunday.

“It’s just the way professional sport is… right time, right place. Kesh gets injured, and I get selected, so I suppose the rest is up to me. I have to prove my worth and hopefully contribute significantly to the team’s success. Two or three wickets won’t cut the mustard,” said Harmer.

The 36-year-old made his debut against the West Indies in the New Year’s Test in 2015. He was part of an attack led by Dale Steyn that included Vernon Philander and Morné Morkel in a team captained by Hashim Amla.

But Harmer could never cement a spot. Over the course of eight years, he played just 10 Tests, the last of those two and a half years ago, also against the West Indies — which was Conrad’s second match as head coach. He’s not been part of any Proteas talk since — until now.

“Shukri is probably spoilt for choice now,” said Harmer.

Maharaj is expected to return for the second Test in Pakistan, leaving Harmer, Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayen as the protagonists next week.

For Harmer, SA’s tour to India in 2015 still rankles. He played in only two of the four Tests in that series, and while his performances weren’t bad — 10 wickets at an average of 25.40 — they weren’t good enough to help SA win a match.

“Those wickets were turning from ball one of day one; it just creates more expectation that you have to be the guy to do it for the team,” he said.

For many in SA — most notably coaches and selectors — Harmer’s failure to make a bigger impact on that tour scarred his reputation. He’s been successful for Essex, helping the club win the County Championship in 2017 and 2019, finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the second title run, when he took 83 wickets. He was player of the match in the T20 Blast final, taking three wickets and hitting the winning runs off the last ball.

But while those achievements helped assuage some of the hurt at not playing more for the Proteas, the international itch still needed to be scratched.

“You always want to be competing on the biggest stage. I’ve done well in domestic cricket and county cricket. But international cricket is where you want to compete, against the best players in the world, in different conditions,” said Harmer.

He was at Lord’s for the World Test Championship final in June and heard how Australians and other spectators wrote off South Africa after day one, only for the Proteas to turn it around.

“It was like a foregone conclusion that Australia was going to win it. It proves the resilience in the squad. Just generally, South Africans are very resilient people, problem solvers, and fighters; they don’t give up, and it was epitomised in that World Test Championship final. It shows how far the team has come.

“The World Test Championship performance was inspiring for everybody,” said Harmer.

Now he gets to contribute to the defence thereof. Pakistan will provide another examination of SA’s ability to deal with spin — how the batters can revert pressure against the home team’s bowlers, and how Harmer and the rest of the SA spin contingent can create pressure against Pakistan’s batters.

Last year after England won the first Test in a high-scoring affair, Pakistan officials took to creating spinning surfaces for the remainder of the series using industrial fans and patio heaters to dry the pitches. Noman Ali and Sajid Khan took 39 wickets between them in the next two Tests to help the home side win that series.

Both are in the Pakistan squad to face the Proteas along with three other spinners. “You want, as a spinner, to be bowling in conditions where it is turning; you feel more excited and look forward to bowling. On flat wickets it’s a case of damage limitation; you’re trying to hit the stumps, not miss, and hoping that a batter makes a mistake. On turning wickets it’s a lot more fun to bowl.”

Harmer knows the onus is on him to take this opportunity, with the short-term goal ensuring he is also on the plane to India in November.

“I’ve taken a lot of four-wicket hauls in Test cricket; I’ve done ‘okay-to-good’. That has always bothered me: never taking a five-wicket haul, never outright winning the game for the team, especially in turning conditions.

“The expectations for myself are that if I get an opportunity again to try and be that guy, put in match-winning performances, not just average performances. If I do that, I feel it takes the choice away from the selectors. If I give the selectors a reason not to select me, then I only have myself to blame.”