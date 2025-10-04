Hope for Bavuma despite injury concerns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The “general concern” about Temba Bavuma being ready to participate in the next ODI Cricket World Cup, need not drift towards pessimism if Cricket SA can create the right kind of training programme for him in the next 12 months.

Bavuma’s latest absence, from the Proteas tour to Pakistan, is as a result of a calf injury picked up in the last ODI against England last month. When viewed through the broader prism of the last three years — during which Bavuma has suffered with hamstring and elbow ailments which have forced him to miss matches, series or compromised him in some way as happened in the World Test Championship final — it is worrying.

CSA are desperate for him to play at the 2027 World Cup which will be hosted primarily in South Africa, but to do so he will need to restructure his training and work on new methods in terms of strength and conditioning.

Based on recent evidence Bavuma can’t get through three limited-overs matches without some injury befalling him. The format for 2027 will see teams play six group games, followed by three matches in the Super Six stage, a semifinal and a final.

Temba Bavuma's injuries over the years. (Nolo Moima/Nolo Moima)

That is a demanding schedule, which does not bode well for someone with Bavuma’s recent injury history. Director of national teams Enoch Nkwe said CSA’s medical experts were trawling through global best practice to create a programme for Bavuma to alleviate everyone’s concerns.

Next season’s jam-packed schedule which will comprise eight Tests in a short time period will be a vital litmus test for the Proteas captain. Nkwe was loath to say it was a “line in the sand” moment for Bavuma, but it would be understandable if CSA adopted such a stance.

Bavuma and CSA’s medical staff might take encouragement from global superstars like 40-year-old Lebron James, who is preparing to play a 23rd NBA season, while 38-year-old Novak Djokovic has made the semifinals in each of the four tennis majors this year.

A more relatable case for Bavuma might be his hero Sachin Tendulkar, who was three weeks shy of turning 38 when he helped India win the 2011 tournament. Bavuma will be 37 when the 2027 tournament is played.

After the tour to India, Bavuma will have no other international playing commitments until South Africa’s Test matches in September 2026. That provides enough time to structure a new training programme, which must give him hope of being ready to play a full part in South Africa’s World Cup quest.