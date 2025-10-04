Mdaka wants more from Amajita against the US

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Firing five unanswered goals in a World Cup match may leave many a coach swinging on the chandeliers with delirium, but not if your name is Raymond Mdaka.

Though the head coach of South Africa’s national under 20 side was pleased with his side’s 5-0 pasting of paltry debutants New Caledonia, Mdaka was not that happy.

The Friday morning victory was vital in reviving their campaign — after the African champions fell 2-1 to France in the opening group E fixture — to fire them up for the final group E encounter against the US at the Estadio El Teniente tonight.

Mdaka has reason to be displeased as the score didn’t reach double figures as the stats suggest the debutants should have been drowned in a deluge. Eleven shots at goal, 71% possession, 647 passes compared to 274 speak of total dominance.

“We’ll always appreciate and welcome a win but as a technical team we are not happy. It is a game we wanted to win but we are not happy with the tactical discipline of our players. We’ve got our agreements, how we are supposed to play — but somewhere, somehow we lost a number of opportunities where we were to score.

“Those are the few things that we need to improve, allow our players to be professional in terms of how they behave either in attack or in defence. Honestly, this is a team I think we should have scored [against] more than nine or 10 goals which will assist to put us in an advantage when we play the next game,” said Mdaka.

Tough coach

Tonight’s opponents sit on the summit of the group on six points. They have a healthy appetite for goals and showed a mean mood in condemning New Caledonia 9-1 and crushed France 3-0.

Mdaka lamented Amajita’s profligacy in the 2-1 defeat to France on Monday evening as they spurned numerous chances before the French fired a late goal to win the match.

“As I look back on the first game which I really lamented — we should have done better. We lost it. Now we’re sitting at three points, France is on three, US on six points, we forget about New Caledonia.

“You never know what is happening in the other’s team for you to say we have a chance to go [through] as the third best-placed team. But we take it from here, go back and prepare for the next game.”

Mdaka noted that the US are an offensive team as attested by a 12 goal return from two outings.

“I think the key thing about the US is that they are a very good team, very objective, they think forward, most of them are athletes. We need to be very disciplined technically in terms of our structure and at the same time play to get results. It will be a very tough game but we will sit down with our analysts to see how best can we approach the game.”