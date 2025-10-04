Proteas face a test of character in second World Cup match

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The only route to salvation for Laura Wolvaardt’s team following a calamitous implosion in their World Cup opener is to find inspiration in Indore tomorrow where they face New Zealand.

Wolvaardt, understandably, wants the Proteas to “park” Friday’s 10-wicket defeat, in which they were embarrassingly bowled out for 69 by England, and focus on what’s ahead.

“That’s the one nice thing — there are still six games to play. There’s a lot of time to rectify it,” said the South African captain.

The Proteas have a tough opening week at the World Cup, with the England match followed by the clash against current T20 World Cup holders, New Zealand, and then the host nation, India, on Thursday. Losing all three matches doesn’t put them out of contention, but it would certainly raise the stakes for the rest of the tournament and leave them with very little wiggle room if they hope to qualify for the semifinals. Their last round-robin fixture is against the all-powerful defending champions Australia, and Wolvaardt has already stated that she doesn’t want that to be an all-or-nothing clash for her side.

Before then however there will be some mental scarring that will need to be soothed. Friday’s outcome was a hammer blow and the players wouldn’t be human if their confidence wasn’t dented.

The SA batters will be under the most scrutiny, after getting dismissed in barely 20 overs, with many trapped on the crease while the fundamentals of batting appeared to be absent.

Much of the last year has been spent trying to build better strategies for playing on slower, turning pitches like the kind they will play on in the tournament. However the progress made this year in Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Pakistan was halted by England’s clever planning and it is certainly something to which the rest of the competition would have been paying attention.

Wolvaardt put it down to “one of those days”, but the only way to prove that is the case, is by batting better in Indore.

She and Tazmin Brits have been superb at the top of the innings, but on the occasions when they haven’t, the middle order and most notably, Annerie Dercksen, have shown the capacity to dig them out of trouble.

Dercksen wasn’t picked on Friday and it’s unlikely her presence would have changed the outcome. As good as she’s been with the bat, her bowling isn’t a reliable option and South Africa need wicket-takers, particularly through the middle overs, hence the decision to start Masabatha Klaas.

Whether that was the best choice cannot be judged by Friday’s performance simply because of the inept batting effort.

But part of playing a World Cup is dealing with defeats — even one as bad as Friday’s — and the resilience pointed out by Wolvaardt, such a strong characteristic of the team, will be tested by the street-smart Kiwis tomorrow.

New Zealand will also be desperate to get their campaign up and running after being thrashed by neighbours Australia last Wednesday. At least for them, it wasn’t a capitulation like it was for South Africa, and they had Australia in trouble before Ashleigh Gardner’s magnificent century turned that match around.

Sophie Devine scored 112 and Amelia Kerr took two wickets, so their big name players have at least made an impression — something the Proteas haven’t done. As they showed when they beat South Africa in last year’s T20 World Cup final, they have the weaponry to unsettle the Proteas.

Wolvaardt, as she must, is remaining faithful. “I’m sure we will bounce back and come back better in the rest of this competition,” she said.