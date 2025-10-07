Blast from the past: Markram scores fastest WC ton, Proteas rack up highest WC total

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aiden Markram celebrates with David Miller after reaching his century, the fastest ODI World Cup hundred, off 49 balls, against Sri Lanka in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India, on October 7 2023 at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

2000 — Bafana Bafana draw 0-0 with world champions France in a Nelson Mandela Challenge match at Ellis Park. The visitors were unlucky not to win. The linesman who ruled Nicolas Anelka’s goal to be legitimate was overruled by referee Jelas Morale.

2001 — Shaun Pollock takes a miserly 2/19 as the Proteas restrict Kenya to 159/7 before beating them by seven wickets in a triangular tournament ODI at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Jacques Kallis scored 54.

2003 — Jacques Kallis hits 62 and Graeme Smith 51 as the Proteas beat Pakistan by 13 runs on Duckworth-Lewis in Faisalabad. The home side, which had scored 243/8, bowled too slowly and as a result bad light was offered to the batting team after 45 overs. South Africa, on 221/6, were well ahead of the required 209. The win reduced South Africa’s deficit in the five-match series to 1-2.

2007 — The Springboks run in five tries to two as they beat Fiji 37-20 in their World Cup quarterfinal in Marseille. Flank Juan Smith, hooker and captain John Smit, wing JP Pietersen, flyhalf Butch James and centre Jaque Fourie dotted down for South Africa.

2010 — Trisha Chetty scores an unbeaten 60 as the South African women, needing 124 to win, beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their ICC Women’s Cricket Challenge ODI in Potchefstroom. Sunette Loubser took 3/19.

2015 — Bryan Habana sores a hat trick of tries as the Springboks thrash the US 64-0 in a World Cup group match at the Olympic stadium in London. Flank Francois Louw scored two of the team’s other seven tries.

2017 — A 10-man Bafana Bafana beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium. Percy Tau, Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi scored for South Africa in the first half. Bongani Zungu was red-carded for elbowing the opposition skipper, Charles Kabore, after a scuffle in the 67th minute.

2017 — The Springboks are edged 24-25 by the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship match at Newlands. Both sides scored three tries, but the outcome might have been different had replacement centre Damian de Allende not conceded a late kickable penalty for a late hit that saw him red-carded.

2017 — Hashim Amla, resuming on 89, scores 132 and Faf du Plessis, 62 overnight, makes an unbeaten 135 before South Africa declare their first innings on 573/4 in the second Test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. Kagiso Rabada then took 5/33 to help bowl the visitors out for 147.

2023 — Aiden Markram scores the World Cup’s fastest century as the Proteas thump Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their tournament opener in Delhi. Markram scored his 50 off 34 balls and needed just another 15 deliveries to reach 102, carting Dilshan Madushanka for six. He beat the 50-ball mark set by Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien in 2011. Out for 106 he was one of three South Africans to score centuries, with Quinton de Kock making 100 from 84 and Rassie van der Dussen 108 off 110 deliveries. South Africa’s total of 428/5 was also the highest total in World Cup history, surpassing the 417/6 by Australia against Afghanistan in 2015.

2024 — Jason Smith makes 91, but it’s not enough as the Proteas, needing 285 to win, lose the final third ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi by 69 runs.

2024 — Laura Wolvaardt makes 42 as South Africa’s women are held to 124/6 on their way to losing their T20 World Cup group match against England in Sharjah by seven wickets.