Blast from the past: Rabada blitzes Bangladesh in Bloem

Kagiso Rabada in action for the Proteas during the second Test against Bangladesh at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein in 2017.

1976 — Stan Christodoulou becomes the first South African to referee a boxing world title bout abroad, taking charge of the WBA junior-middleweight contest in Madrid where Argentinian Miguel Angel Castellini dethroned home favourite José Duran by a split decision.

1994 — Legendary coach Kitch Christie goes into his first match with the Springboks, who host Argentina for the first time. They comfortably beat the South Americans 42-22 in Port Elizabeth, with scrumhalf Johan Roux scoring two tries and eighthman Tiaan Strauss, winger Chester Williams and flyhalf Joel Stransky dotting down once each.

2003 — Captain John Moshoeu scores as Bafana Bafana beat Lesotho 3-0 in a friendly in Maseru.

2005 — Sibusiso Zuma scores two goals as Bafana Bafana fought from a goal down at half-time to draw 2-2 against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Durban. The result secured South Africa’s qualification to the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

2006 - Captain Aaron Mokoena heads in the only goal of the match for Bafana Bafana to beat Zambia 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Lusaka.

2010 — Graeme Smith scores 58 to guide the Proteas to 169/3 for a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20 in Bloemfontein.

2011 — Bafana Bafana play to a goalless draw against Sierra Leone at Mbombela, sparking premature celebrations by coach Pitso Mosimane, who had erroneously assumed they had qualified for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon. It turned out they hadn’t.

2016 — Dean Furman puts Bafana Bafana 1-0 up against Burkina Faso in Ougadougou with 10 minutes remaining, but the World Cup qualifier ends in a 1-1 draw.

2016 — New Zealand smash the Springboks 57-15 in a Rugby Championship match in Durban, scoring nine tries without reply. Israel Dagg, TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett went over twice each in the 42-point massacre that remains South Africa’s worst margin of defeat on home soil.

2016 — Captain Dane van Niekerk makes 37, the highest contribution as the South African women are bowled out for 115 to lose the first ODI against New Zealand in Kimberley by 12 runs.

2017 — Kagiso Rabada takes 5/30 — for a match haul of 10/63 — as the Proteas bowl out Bangladesh for 172 to win the second Test in Bloemfontein by an innings and 254 runs for a 2-0 series triumph.

2019 — Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach scores a 21-minute hat-trick as the Springboks trounce Canada 66-7 in their final World Cup group match in Kobe, Japan. South Africa ran in 10 tries in total. Reinach broke the previous World Cup record of 25 minutes for a treble held by Australian Chris Latham.

2020 — Luther Singh scores as an under-strength Bafana Bafana draw their friendly with Namibia 1-1 in a friendly at the Royal Bafokeng Palace in Phokeng.

2023 — Chloe Tryon takes 4/15 as the South African women restrict New Zealand to 111/9, but their T20 in East London is rained out.