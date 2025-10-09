Blast from the past: Jody Scheckter wins Canadian Grand Prix

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1977 — Jody Scheckter wins the Canadian Grand Prix at Mosport Park in the absence of Austrian Niki Lauder, who had already claimed the drivers championship at the previous race.

1982 — Sunley Uys of Western Province wins the inaugural Fish River Canoe Marathon, completing the two-day, 80km race from Grassridge Dam to Cradock in 6 hr 4 min 12 sec, just more than two minutes ahead of Chris Greeff. John Lee and Robert Clegg of Cape Town were the first K2 home. The event went on to become the country’s second-largest after the Dusi.

1995 — South African flyweight champion Zolile Mbityi is stopped in the second round by WBO titleholder Alberto Jimenez of Mexico in Tijuana. The belt had previously belonged to Baby Jake Matlala.

1997 — Gary Kirsten scores 98 in Rawalpindi to help the Proteas draw the first Test against Pakistan.

2002 — Shaun Pollock takes 4/24 as the Proteas complete a 3-0 series whitewash of Bangladesh, downing them by seven wickets in the final ODI in Kimberley. South Africa chased down the 152 target in the 26th over.

2005 — Krige Schabort, a silver medallist at the Sydney Paralympics, wins the wheelchair race at the Chicago Marathon in 1 hr 29 min 40 sec.

2010 — Mignon du Preez scores an unbeaten 66 and Cri-Zelda Brits 60 not out as the South African women, needing 163, beat Ireland by eight wickets in their ICC Women’s Cricket Challenge ODI in Potchefstroom.

2011 — World champions South Africa are eliminated from the World Cup as they go down 9-11 to Australia in Wellington. Lock James Horwill scored the only try of the match, but the Aussies clinched the victory when James O’Connor slotted a penalty after 71 minutes.

2015 - Andile Jali chips the ball into the net as Bafana Bafana beat Costa Rica 1-0 in a friendly in San Jose.

2016 — Kyle Abbott takes four wickets as the Proteas beat Australia by six wickets in Port Elizabeth for a 4-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. Chasing 168 for victory, captain Faf du Plessis top-scored with 69 before the home side reached the target with 87 balls remaining.

2018 — Imran Tahir takes 5/23 as the Proteas beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs in the first T20 in East London. Rassie van der Dussen scored 56 to help South Africa to 160/6.

2019 — Marizanne Kapp scores 54 as the South African women are bowled out for 164 on their way to losing the first ODI against India in Vadodara by eight wickets.

2021 — Bafana Bafana down Ethiopia 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier at Bahir Dar Stadium, with Teboho Mokoena, Mothobi Mvala and Evidence Makgopa finding the net.

2022 — Aiden Markram makes 79 as South Africa posts 278/7 in the second ODI against India in Ranchi, but the hosts win by seven wickets with 24 balls remaining to draw level in the three-match series at 1-1.

2024 — Only two Scottish batters make double figures as the South African women bowl them out for 86 to win their T20 World Cup group match in Dubai by 80 runs.