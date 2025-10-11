Buzzing Proteas Women set to bash Bangladesh

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having thrived during a tricky opening week of World Cup fixtures, the danger for the Proteas Women over the next seven days is that their focus or intensity slips.

It was a topic that Laura Wolvaardt touched on before the opening match against England, in which she said she didn’t believe there were any easy fixtures at the tournament.

But the reality is, some are easier than others.

South Africa’s start was a tough one, beginning with 2022 runners-up England, the current T20 World Cup champions New Zealand, and the co-hosts and second favourites India.

That they’ve been able to get through that first week, winning twice, especially after that horrible opening match, says much about the Proteas’ resolve.

They produced a clinical all round display to dispatch New Zealand and then rode the peaks and troughs of one of the great World Cup matches to eventually finish on top against India.

The vibes in the change room? Absolutely electric! ⚡



A thrilling run chase finished by Nadine de Klerk’s fearless knock had everyone buzzing! 🔥#Unbreakable #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/bQxfmMS7Uh — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 10, 2025

Toughness of the ‘dawgs’

In the aftermath, there were some references to the toughness and resilience shown by Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon — the “dawgs”, as Sinalo Jafta called them — and how they embodied the spirit of the group.

Thursday’s outcome, said Jafta, would do “wonders” for the team. Care, however, must be taken not to allow confidence to lead to complacency.

The Proteas have enormous winning records against each of their next three opponents: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Sri Lanka have proved to be troublesome recently, winning two of the last four matches between the teams.

Friday’s match in Colombo may yet be definitive for theirs and South Afriica’s playoff chances.

Sri Lanka have an advantage in that four of their last five round-robin matches are on home soil, and they’ve already faced India and Australia — earning a point from the latter match because of a rainout.

If they can create some momentum, the Proteas might be in for a difficult afternoon at the Premadasa Stadium.

Tomorrow’s match, in Visakhapatnam against Bangladesh, is one the Proteas should win, with Bangladesh’s batting significantly weaker than the rest of the competition.

South Africa’s first three matches showed there was plenty of work for the Proteas still to do. India should not have been allowed to reach 251 after being 102/6 halfway through their innings.

Wolvaardt made some tactical errors that opened the door for Richa Ghosh, and she’ll be keen to iron those out over the next few matches. The standards in the field also slipped after the proficiency shown against New Zealand, and in the first 30 overs of the Indian innings.

Confidence in middle order

On the plus side, all off the top order have now made important runs, while De Klerk and Tryon’s heroics against India should instill confidence in the middle order who have yet to genuinely fire.

Jafta has been a surprise choice at six. Although she did reasonably well in that otherwise disastrous match against England — having put in so much hard work at the start of her innings — she will be aware she needs to score more than just 20s.

The Proteas could yet add more depth to their batting, while not weakening their bowling, by choosing Annerie Dercksen. The 24-year-old all-rounder was named the ICC’s Emerging Player of the Year in 2024, but has been overlooked for Masabatha Klaas, and on Thursday Tumi Sekhukhune, in SA’s first three matches.

The Australians have shown what the extra batting option can do, and while it may not be necessary against Bangladesh and Pakistan, Dercksen showed with her maiden international century against Sri Lanka in May how much value she can add in the latter stages of the innings.