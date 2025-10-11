Van der Sar sure Amorim can fix United

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Holland international gloveman Edwin van der Sar believes it is a matter of time before Manchester United turn the tide of underachievement and return to halcyon days.

The former Ajax Amsterdam and Juventus keeper starred for six seasons for Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils who, in the last decade, have been dethroned from their league dominance by crosstown rivals Manchester City and traditional foes Liverpool.

Van der Sar expressed confidence that Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim, who led United to 15th position last season — their lowest finish since the 1989-90 campaign — will stem the tide of torrid times, and restore them to their former glory. “It is a difficult situation for the last 10- or 12-year period for the club. Things have not been well,” he said.

“We’ve seen a lot of change in managers. It certainly has been difficult times for United. But hopefully this time with Amorim, they can turn things around, and take the club back to happy times.”

Since the departure of Ferguson in 2013, United have endured a 12-year spell sans the English Premier League title, with no manager — including Luis van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho, who won some silverware — finishing three full seasons.

Van der Sar chuckles when asked why players who have left United seem to thrive away from the club. Chief among them is English international striker Marcus Rashford, who has found a new lease of life at Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

“Ha, ha, ha. Ja, it means they are good players. It also means something needs to change in the way the players are treated at the club."

With the league action taking a back seat to the international window, and nations chasing 2026 World Cup qualification, Van de Sar is cautiously optimistic his country Holland will be among the contenders in the football festival set for north America.

Though he helped Holland to the semifinals at the 1998 edition, where they lost 4-2 on penalties to Brazil, he retired two years before Spain gave Oranje pain in the 2010 competition via an extra time strike by Andres Iniesta at FNB Stadium.

“You never know [about how far Holland will go next year] but we will compete. We have some great players playing all over Europe, and mainly in England. [Winning it] is a possibility but we still have to qualify,” said Van der Sar.

“Like I say, we have [Virgil] Van Dyk, who’s a great defender for the last 10 years. He’s looking strong, [and] has won a lot of competitions. He’s our captain who can hopefully lead us to glory.”

The former United gloveman is in South Africa as a guest of Rhiza Babuyile, a non-profit, community-based organisation which, in collaboration with the Johan Cruyff and Zodwa Khoza foundations, unveiled the first state-of-the-art Cruyff Court in Diepkloof, Soweto, this week.

The facility is a safe, world-class space designed to use sport to develop youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. The Diepkloof court operates in partnership with the Zodwa Khoza Foundation, while the new court in George, in the Western Cape, will be opened today in collaboration with Empower.

Speaking to the Sunday Times yesterday from George, Van der Sar, a board member of the Cruyff Foundation, said: “Johan is synonymous with football for Barcelona, Ajax and the Dutch national team. He was interested in young people with disability to help them in life and afford them access to material for sport, and help people to study.

“[The Cruyff Courts] provide young people across the world with access to organised programmes that teach discipline, teamwork, mental and physical development. Yesterday we had a tournament in Groblersdal [Mpumalanga] on astro turf courts with boys and girls coming from all over South Africa.

“We are now in George, and today we were in a medical health centre, where the first court was built. We have 12 courts in South Africa, 200 worldwide, in Holland, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the US and the UK.”

Van der Sar said each facility will host football sessions, tournaments, and workshops. addressing societal issues — including gang violence, drug abuse, and gender inequality — while providing safe, inclusive spaces for children with disabilities.

By connecting sport with life skills, organisers aim to create long-term, measurable outcomes in confidence, collaboration, and leadership.

“When we revisit the previous courts we’ve launched in other areas, the difference is clear,” said Alef Meulenberg, founder of the Rhiza Foundation. “Kids who had no structured opportunities are now confident, collaborative, and developing leadership skills. Football is the doorway, but the real outcome is resilience, problem-solving, and focus, which are skills that last a lifetime.”