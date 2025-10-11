Benetton show Lions their true colours in lively URC match

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emirates Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen is optimistic that his team is on the right track despite their loss to Leinster at the weekend.

The Lions are stuttering out of the blocks in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

They suffered their third successive loss of the season at the hands of a determined Benetton at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso, in Italy yesterday afternoon.

In the match, where Louis Lynagh sparkled with four tries, Benetton thumped the Lions 41-15 for their second win on the spin, and this bonus-point result has moved them into the top half on the table.

For coach Ivan van Rooyen and his men from Johannesburg, it does not get any easier as they are faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign over the coming weeks.

They have tricky assignments against the Scarlets in Wales, and Ulster in Ireland in the next two weekends of their European tour, where they will be desperate for at least one win.

Looking at their two coming matches, the Lions will fancy their chances against the Scarlets, who entered this weekend’s round of matches sitting at the bottom of the log with back-to-back losses.

Before they return home to face the Bulls in the Jukskei Derby in round six, the Lions must negotiate against the stronger Ulster, one of the teams in the middle of the table.

In their opening defeats to Cardiff and Zebre, the margins were small, and coach Van Rooyen will be disappointed they lost this match by 26 points, and they only added five points in the second half.

Van Rooyen will also be unhappy with yellow cards to Rynardt Jonker and Quan Horn, which puts them under pressure.

The Lions scored first inside three minutes when Chris Smith made no mistake from the kicking tee after Benetton were penalised from a good position in front of the poles.

A few minutes later, they were rewarded for a period of sustained pressure when Rhyno Smith found a gap on the right wing, from where he managed to cross over.

Benetton were on a roll, and it wasn’t long before they increased their advantage by seven points when Lynagh got the better of Eduan Keyter for their second try.

Benetton’s lead could have been greater but Jacob Umaga was not having a good time from the kicking tee as he missed conversions from Smith and Lynagh’s tries.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure, and the burly prop Simone Ferrari powered over the line for their third try of the afternoon, and his first in seven years.

After two earlier mistakes, Umaga finally got it right when he scored his first conversion with Benetton racing to a 17-3 lead inside 20 minutes, after Ferrari picked the ball from the base of the ruck to score.

The Lions roared back into the game just after the half-hour mark when the big forward Asenathi Ntlabakanye scored their first try of the afternoon after an impressive attacking move.

Their celebrations were cut short, however, as Lynagh registered his second try of the afternoon, and the bonus point, with a slick move past the opposition’s hapless defenders.

The home side got the second half to a good start with Umaga scoring his first penalty, as they extended their lead to a sizeable 17 points, and they held on for most of the second half.

Things got more difficult for the Lions in the closing stages when Jonker was sent to the sin bin and Benetton befited immediately with Lynagh bagging his hat-trick of tries, to put this match beyond doubt.

They got a try from the effort of Conrad van Vuuren but Lynagh had the final say as Benetton celebrated an important bonus-point victory at home.