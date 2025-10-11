KEO UNCUT | Vibrant kit design inspires Stormers to shut out Scarlets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Stormers wore their vibrant away jersey for the first time in the club’s history and the 34-0 shut out of the Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales, was testimony to the creativity that inspired the design of the rich lime burst.

The lime, the lucid pink and the lucid cyan are a remix of tradition that celebrates freedom, energy and individuality, and the connection is to the spirited streets of the Bo-Kaap, among Cape Town’s iconic suburbs and a community known for its rugby heritage and cultural diversity.

If you think of Cape Town’s city centre, you think Bo-Kaap and the splendour of all the colour that is a feature of the homes. If you think Cape Town, you also think rugby and the Stormers.

The two combined to make the biggest of statements in Llanelli, as the Stormers won their third league match in succession, taking their points total to 95, while conceding just 10 points, and their league points to 14 from a possible 15. They have scored 12 tries to two in 240 minutes.

Defence coach Norman Laker achieved a rarity to start the season when the Stormers blanked defending champions Leinster 35-0 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Satisfying result

It was the first time in 17 years that Leinster had failed to score a point in a match, and the result was particularly satisfying for Laker because it came against a team coached by Jacques Nienaber, the 2023 World Cup winning Springboks coach and former Stormers defence guru.

Laker worked with Nienaber a decade ago at the Stormers, has respect and admiration for all that Nienaber has achieved, and acknowledges the friendship and mentorship of Nienaber, who is considered the best defensive coach in the sport.

Laker sits at the global top table of the very best defence coaches in the game, has rugby in his blood, having been schooled at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch.

Stormers director of rugby and head coach John Dobson has never wavered in his trust in Laker, and backs coach Dawie Snyman and forwards coach Rito Hlungwani. They have been a consistent trio with Dobson, be it at Western Province or the Stormers.

Laker is a character, and the embodiment of rugby in the province. He is the perfect foil, in personality, to Hlungwani and Snyman, and collectively the trio are the heartbeat of Dobson’s management.

Powerful point of attack

Hlungwani, a quantity surveyor in a life away from professional rugby, has improved the Stormers maul significantly from last season, and the scrum remains a powerful point of attack for the Stormers.

The transition of veteran prop Brok Harris from player to scrum coach has been seamless, which is a credit to Hlungwani.

Harris, at tighthead and loosehead, played 433 professional matches, for Western Province (120), Welsh club Dragons (143) and the Stormers (170) before retiring at 40 years old.

The scrum was particularly potent in Llanelli on Friday night, destructive regardless of who was feeding the put in, and responsible for many of the 15 penalties the Scarlets conceded in the opening half.

Laker’s defensive system, tweaked in the off-season, was suffocating, desperate and brave, and as effective when forced to defend with one less player for 20 minutes.

Bok poster boys

The introduction of Springboks poster boys Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse added to the appeal of the occasion, and it is a credit to the personalities of both that they could play with such enthusiasm just six days after winning the Rugby Championship title.

Individually. there were many standouts. Evan Roos, at No 8, may not currently find favour with the national coaches, but at the Stormers he is as big a presence as the Eiffel Tower is to Paris.

Roos scored his fourth try of the season, but his performance was worth much more than five points. Fellow loose-forwards Ben-Jason Dixon and Paul de Villiers provided punch and lock Ruben van Heerden was industrious.

Dobson’s Stormers of 2025/26 are a mix of hardened veterans and some of South Africa’s most exciting young talent, especially among the props in Vernon Matongo, Zachary Porthen and scrumhalf Imad Khan.