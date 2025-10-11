Injured Mbappe ruled out of France/Iceland qualifier

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

France's Kylian Mbappe with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after their Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying Group B match against Greece at Stade de France in Paris on June 19 2023.

France captain Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland due to a right ankle injury sustained during his side’s 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan, the French Football Federation (FFF) said yesterday.

The 26-year-old forward, in scintillating form this season with 14 goals in 10 appearances for Real Madrid, sustained the injury in the 83rd minute after scoring one goal and assisting in another.

“The national coach [Didier Deschamps] has confirmed his withdrawal. Kylian Mbappe has been made available to his club and will not be replaced,” the FFF said in a statement.

France, who lead Group D with a perfect record of nine points from three matches, will travel to Reykjavik to face third-placed Iceland.

Meanwhile, as he takes a step-by-step approach to building the team, England manager Thomas Tuchel said players with exceptional quality and character will always have a chance to be included in his World Cup squad.

Tuchel retained the squad from last month’s Group K qualifying wins against Andorra and Serbia for Thursday’s friendly match against Wales, and a World Cup qualifier against Latvia, omitting high-profile names such as Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Injuries also ruled out captain Harry Kane, Reece James and Noni Madueke, all of whom starred in the 5-0 win over Serbia.

Despite the absences, Tuchel’s decision was vindicated as England secured an eighth successive victory over Wales at Wembley. “At the moment, it is only about the players who are in camp,” he told British media after the match.

“The competition is on. They deserve it also. And I’m still absolutely convinced the guys who were in Serbia and against Andorra deserve to be in this camp. This is where the focus has to be.”

Tuchel said the door was always open for ­anyone to jump in. “[Against Wales], we had four changes from the match in Serbia. We were forced to do four changes but it was seamless, and ­everyone who started played with the same energy ...

“Happy that we can prove another point. Next camp is the next nomination. The nomination comes and then there’s always an open door for top quality, top characters. We are in October now, so we go step by step.”

Midfielder Declan Rice said he was looking forward to having Bellingham, Foden and the injured Cole Palmer in the next camp. “We’re obviously an unreal team, and they’re in the team as well. Let’s not get away from that,” he said.

“What they’ve done in an England shirt is incredible. As a team, we want to keep integrating everyone as much as possible before the World Cup.”

Reuters