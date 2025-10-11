Proteas’s chance to start WTC defence on front foot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senuran Muthusamy is aware that he needs to improve his batting if he wants to earn a permanent spot in the Proteas limited overs teams.

South Africa’s record in Pakistan is a strange one: they’ve only won two Tests, but each of those resulted in series wins.

The last came in 2007, with Jacques Kallis scoring three centuries. The conditions then were much more batter-friendly.

In the last decade. however, Pakistan’s status as a powerhouse has diminished, and whereas the team the Proteas beat 18 years ago contained the likes of Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Misbah ul-Haq, and thus felt they could compete on balanced pitches, the current era has seen Pakistan manufacture surfaces to make the opposition uncomfortable.

The problem with that tactic is that they don’t have the batting quality of yesteryear and as the West Indies proved in January, in spin-friendly conditions, the Pakistanis are just as susceptible to failure as their opponents.

Teams get battle-ready at the Gaddafi Stadium 🏟️



Pakistan 🆚 South Africa Test series to commence on Sunday 🏏#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/9JfTIGO91D — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 10, 2025

It was with that in mind that Pakistan’s Test coach Azhar Mahmood explained that although surfaces for the two Tests with South Africa would spin, they’d only do so later in the match.

Nevertheless. Pakistan have loaded their squad with five spinners, and while conditions may not be as extreme as they were for the series with England and West Indies, the matches with SA will still be determined by the slow bowlers.

Before he boarded the flight to Lahore, Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad anticipated playing all three of the frontline spinners in his squad: Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen and the recalled Simon Harmer.

Yesterday, stand-in captain Aiden Markram confirmed that Muthusamy would play, given he’s the only left-arm spinning option for the first Test, with Keshav Maharaj available only for the second. Conrad and Markram would have been pleased that Maharaj bowled 49 overs for the Dolphins in their Four-Day match with the Lions in Durban.

Markram was cagey about whether South Africa will start with Harmer and Subrayen as well, explaining that he and Conrad wanted to have one more look at the Gaddafi Stadium pitch.

VGOTEL Mobile Presents @BankAlfalahPAK Pakistan vs South Africa Test Series 2025 trophy unveiled at National Cricket Academy, Lahore 🏆✨



Hear from the captains ahead of the first Test 🇵🇰🇿🇦©️#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/a6WY9Za8S4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2025

That would suggest the surface wouldn’t spin from day one, as did those against England and the West Indies. Nevertheless, the Proteas have cover in those circumstances, with Markram able to add his overs of off-spin and Dewald Brevis providing a leg-spin option.

Brevis would seem an obvious choice to replace Temba Bavuma, with Markram again highlighting the dynamism he provides and the ability to change the momentum of an innings in a short space of time.

This is the first series for both sides in the 2027 World Test Championship cycle, creating intrigue for South Africa in terms of how they will approach the next two years as the team to beat — something no Proteas team has had to manage.

It is arguably a harder set of matches than those they had to play to reach Lord’s this year. After Pakistan, they play two Tests in India and face England and Australia on home soil next year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan want to restore their reputation damaged by rowdy administrative shenanigans that have directly impacted how the national team has been picked, coached and has played.

Last year’s series win with England, which came after they lost the first Test and then prepared pitches for the remaining two, using industrial fans and patio heaters to help their spinners, has still not distracted from the fact that they lost a series at home to Bangladesh two months before, and then drew another to an under-resourced West Indies.

The bitter fall-out with India has created even more distraction in recent months.

South Africa will be aware of the pressure on Pakistan and while the conditions may be tricky, they’ll be aware of the fragility in the home side and will view making a strong start as critical to their chance of starting the WTC defence on the front foot.