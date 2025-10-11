SA stars seek to keep world surfski stranglehold

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hank McGregor has paddled in the waters off KwaZulu-Natal for decades.

Few people epitomise South Africa’s domination of the ICF canoe ocean racing world championships like Michelle Burn, who is gunning for a sixth medal at the ninth edition of the showpiece in Durban this week.

The mother of two, who turned 40 recently, was part of an all-South African women’s podium at the inaugural event at Vila do Conde 2013 in Portugal.

At the eight showpieces to date, South Africa’s men have won 12 of the 24 medals on offer in each of the senior, junior and under-23 categories, while the women have taken 10 apiece in the three classes.

Burn has won five medals on her own, including two senior golds.

It would have been three had she not made a critical error in 2013. “I was about 200m in the lead and I misjudged the final turning can. I realised it was further out to sea and that I had missed it so I had to go back.”

Burn reached the buoy just behind compatriots Michele Eray and Nikkie Mocke.

“I almost managed to still take the win, but Michele managed to pip me on the line.

“I think I cried for weeks after that, but it was a good lesson and it kept me fighting for all the rest,” said Burn, who took another silver in 2017, gold in 2021, bronze in 2022 and gold last year.

She’s made the podium each time she’s competed.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been set aside for race days, although a decision will be made only a day or two before.

Even the course to be paddled will be decided by weather conditions.

A north-easterly wind, the prevailing one for this time of year, will see them go southwards from Durban to Amanzimtoti, where Burn grew up.

“Often when you’re racing in unknown territories you don’t exactly know the landmarks, so sometimes you head in a little bit too soon from out at sea than you would like to. You’ve also got to start watching and looking from further away because you don’t want to make any mistakes.

“To go to Toti, I could do it with my eyes closed.”

For veteran Hank McGregor, an 11-time world marathon champion and winner of three ocean racing silvers and a bronze, the north-bound course off a south-westerly wind will be like travelling home.

That route is from Durban to Westbrook, about 10km south of Ballito, where McGregor lives.

“Many a time I actually just paddle home [from Durban],” said the 47-year-old.

One contender who doesn’t call Durban home is Cape Town-based Kira Bester, winner of the last two women’s under-23 world crowns.

Last year she also took the overall title ahead of Burn, but because the ICF governing body recognised senior as a separate category, Burn was awarded that title.

The senior category has been done away with.

“It’s obviously going to be a hard race, but I’m more excited than nervous,” said 23-year-old Bester, who lives in Muizenberg.

“The fact that it’s in South Africa definitely helps to calm the nerves. It’s going to be a nice experience since it allows my family and friends to come and watch.

“I think it’s really contributed to me feeling a lot more at ease and just, you know, like it’s just another national competition.”

All three found their way into ocean racing through life-saving.

McGregor and Burn are old enough to remember ocean racing starting as a sport.

“We host the oldest surfski race in the world, the uMhlanga Pirates races,” said McGregor.

Burn has seen the sport evolve. “Now the boats are amazing. I think my ski weighs 8kg. They’ve got different sizes now so I don’t have to be in a boat that’s made for a 100kg man, which I was. It’s much easier now to be able to do the sport than it was when we started.”