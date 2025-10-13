Blast from the past: Bafana smash Seychelles 6-0

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teboho Mokoena of South Africa celebrates his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between South Africa and Seychelles at FNB Stadium on October 13 2018.

1902 — Left-hander Charlie Llewellyn takes 6/92 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 296 for a first-innings lead of 158 at Old Wanderers in the first-ever Test between these two nations.

1952 - Jake Tuli, newly crowned British Empire flyweight boxing champion, knocks out Yorkshireman Jimmy Pearce in the eighth round in Newcastle.

1956 — Johannesburg-born Stephen “Kalamazoo” Mokone becomes the first black South African to play first-class football in England, turning out for third division side Coventry City, which was managed by respected coach George Raynor. Mokone laid on the pass that resulted in a goal for Coventry, who lost 2-1 to Millwall.

1995 - The Proteas play neighbours Zimbabwe in a Test for the first time, squaring up in Harare. Speedster Allan Donald took eight wickets in Zimbabwe’s second innings to finish with 11 scalps for the match, which South Africa won by seven wickets in four days. Opening batsman Andrew Hudson scored the only century of the match, with 135 runs in South Africa’s first innings.

2000 — The Proteas are eliminated from the ICC Knockout Trophy tournament in Nairobi, losing their semifinal against India by 95 runs. They were never in the game, chasing 296 after Sourav Ganguly scored an unbeaten 141 from 142 balls.

2002 — Patrick Mayo and Delron Buckley score in the first half as Bafana Bafana beat Burundi 2-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Bloemfontein.

2009 — Bafana Bafana go down 0-1 to Iceland in a friendly in Reykjavik.

2011 — JP Duminy scores 67 but the Proteas, after making 146/7, lose the first T20 against Australia at Newlands by five wickets by Australia in the first T20 at Newlands.

2013 — Disabled star Ernst van Dyk wins the wheelchair race at the Chicago Marathon in 1hr 30 min 37 sec.

2015 — Bafana Bafana draw 1-1 with Honduras in a friendly in San Pedro Sula. Eric Mathoho gave South Africa an early lead before the home side equalised later in the first half.

2016 — Captain Dane van Niekerk scores an unbeaten 78 to lift the South African women to 188/9, but they lose the third ODI against New Zealand in Kimberley by nine wickets.

2018 — Bafana Bafana smash Seychelles 6-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium. The visitors opened the scoring with an own goal, followed up with goals from Thulani Hlatshwayo, Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau, Dino Ndlovu and Teboho Mokoena.

2019 — Bafana Bafana beat Mali 2-1 in their Nelson Mandela Challenge friendly in Gqeberha. Dean Furman and Themba Zwane scored for South Africa in Molefi Ntseki’s first outing as Bafana coach.

2019 — South Africa are bowled out for 189 as India win the second Test in Pune by an innings and 137 runs for an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

2023 — Bafana Bafana are held to a 0-0 draw by Eswatini in a friendly at FNB Stadium.