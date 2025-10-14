Bafana over the ‘funeral’, every ounce of focus directed at reaching World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana have recovered from the “funeral” of last week and are fully “switched on” for their monumental 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

South Africa’s World Cup hopes suffered a second blow in quick succession on Friday when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The share of the spoils came shortly after Fifa docked Bafana’s points for fielding ineligible midfielder Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho earlier in the year.

As a result, Bafana (15 points, +3 goal difference) go into the final game with their fate out of their hands, as a win by Group C leaders Benin (17, +5) against Nigeria in Uyo will see South Africa fail to qualify for next year’s tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Speaking as Bafana wrapped up their preparations for this clash, coach Hugo Broos said everyone has recovered from the Zimbabwe disappointment and is ready to take on the Cheetahs of Rwanda with maximum effect.

“On Friday evening, it was like a funeral,” Broos said referring to the huge disappointment of the three points dropped against last-placed neighbours the Warriors.

“It was quiet after the match, everyone’s head was down and that included me to be honest. However, the recovery was a little bit quicker for me than the players.

“But I felt the players were coming back to their usual selves on Saturday. The belief we can do it on Tuesday was there ― even during the light training session on Saturday, you could see players were already laughing and joking.

“That was a good sign that they are switched on and ready to go again. After Sunday from breakfast, I saw a totally different team and the training was good.

“We are back mentally and it is important we have turned the button on and the mentality is back. It is unbelievable that after the uppercut we got on Friday, everyone has responded in the shortest time.

“I believe and I am confident that we will fight again and give ourselves a chance to win the game.”

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on the absence of defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.



Among crucial decisions for Broos is who will take the place of suspended Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was red-carded against Zimbabwe, partnering Nkosinathi Sibisi in central defence.

Broos has Stellenbosch FC defender Thabo Moloisane, Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns and Khulumani Ndamane of TS Galaxy to choose from.

“The suspension of Mbokazi is a little problem for us. You see the way he is playing, he is strong in defending but also in transition and building up. You don’t want to lose a player like this for an important match like this,” Broos admitted.

The Bafana coach said the decision by the referee to send Mbokazi for an early shower was the correct one, but chose not to criticise him because he was provoked.

“You don’t want to lose a player like that for an important game like this. His red card was a reaction of a young player, but he was provoked twice in five minutes.

“He couldn’t control himself and he did something he should not have done and he got a red card for it. It was a legitimate red card, but I don’t blame him for that ― he is a young player who had to learn.

“We will have to think about how we replace him for the game. I will have to talk with Helman [Mkhalele, Broos’s assistant coach] ― it is not an easy decision and we will see.

“We have options, but we will see which one we go with and try to be sure it is the right decision.”

Striker Lyle Foster, who is a doubtful starter for the Rwanda clash, came under criticism from the supporters in the draw with Zimbabwe, but Broos said the Burnley player did not have the bounce of the ball go his way.

“Lyle is an important player for us and he was unlucky. He had a big chance late in the game and it was saved. For me, everyone is important in the group. Last Friday there were stories that Relebohile Mofokeng was not available, but I only focus on the players that are here.

“I know this group of players want to achieve victory. Team spirit and mentality is the most important thing for them. We depend a little bit on the rest of the group and this is not a good situation, but we will have to see what we do.”