Blast from the past: Habana pounces against Pumas in World Cup semifinal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok wing Bryan Habana scores a try with Argentina's Horacio Agulla too late to stop him during the 2007 Rugby World Cup semifinal at the Stade de France in St Denis, Paris.

1902 — The first-ever Test between South Africa and Australia, played at Old Wanderers, ends in a draw. It’s also the first time the home side have not been beaten in a cricket match, ending an eight-match run of losses against England from 1889 to 1899, their worst run of defeats to date.

1995 — Andrew Hudson, resuming on 45, scores 135 as South Africa make 346 in their first innings against Zimbabwe in a one-off Test in Harare. Opening batsman Andrew Hudson had scored 135 and Brian McMillan an unbeaten 98 to give South Africa a first innings advantage of 176. Donald finished with 11/113.

2001 — The Proteas beat Kenya by nine wickets in a triangular tournament ODI in Kimberley, with Boeta Dippenaar, Herschelle Gibbs and Lance Klusener among the top run-scorers.

2007 — Winger Bryan Habana scores two tries as the Springboks carve up Argentina 37-13 in their World Cup semifinal at the Stade de France. Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez, who had a brilliant game, scored a try and eighthman Danie Rossouw also dotted down.

2010 — The South African women are bowled out for 98 on their way to losing their T20 Challenge match against the West Indies in Potchefstroom by six wickets. But they returned later in the day to beat Netherlands by 115 runs, with Shandre Fritz becoming the first South African woman to knock up a century in this format, making an unbeaten 116 off 71 balls to lift the home team to 205/1. Trisha Chetty scored 55.

2010 — Jordy Smith finishes second to American legend Kelly Slater in the final of the Rip Curl Pro Portugal in Peniche, setting him to finish second on the world tour.

2013 — Hashim Amla scores an unbeaten 118 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. He was out the next day without adding to his total as were dismissed for 249.

2015 — Faf du Plessis top-scores with 51 as the Proteas are bowled out for 225 to lose the second ODI in Indore by 22 runs. That levelled the five-match series at 1-1.

2019 — Marizanne Kapp top-scores with 29 as the South African women are bowled out for 140 to lose the third and final ODI against India in Vadodara by six runs. Kapp also took 3/20.

2023 — Laura Wolvaardt scores 53 to lift the South African women to 172/4, but they lose the fourth T20 against New Zealand at Benoni by eight wickets.