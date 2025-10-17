MARK KEOHANE | No more excuses: these are not the Sharks, Bulls we know

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sharks need a statement performance against Ulster in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship. There can be no excuses after this weekend’s match against Ulster in Durban.

Equally, the Bulls need a big performance against Connacht in Ireland.

Both teams were whipped a week ago, the Sharks in Dublin against the defending champions Leinster, and the Bulls in Belfast against Ulster, who are in Durban this weekend.

Sharks coach John Plumtree named a starting line-up including 13 Test Springboks and the 2024 SA Junior Springbok of the Year Jurenzo Julius in the XV. The only non-international is flyhalf Siya Masuku, and he was the star of their 2023-24 EPRC Challenge Cup

The Sharks have been the biggest underachievers in the URC since its inception five seasons ago. They have been abysmal, given the quality of the squad, the number of Test Springboks and the many World Cup winners signed to the club.

Their non-arrival every season for the premier competition that pays their salaries is embarrassing and an insult to their owners.

Siya Kolisi has been the exception of the big-name signings to the Sharks. The Bok captain empties the tank every time he wears the Sharks jersey.

The Sharks, given the quality of a match 23 that has 17 internationals in the mix, should whip most teams playing at home in Durban.

He has been in a class of his own among the veteran Sharks internationals. The rest could learn from him and be inspired by him.

Winger Ethan Hooker, in his first Test season, revels in the Sharks jersey. He is a local who plays like one who has always aspired to and been inspired by the Sharks jersey.

The imports must feed off his passion for the Sharks and his deliverables in every match.

Andre the Giant (Esterhuizen) rocked in 2024/25 and Vincent Tshituka swapped colours from the Lions to the Sharks, but maintained the same form.

The big guns in the Sharks must fire some shots against Ulster. Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth are World Cup winners and great players. They need to transfer their international presence into the URC and showcase their talents.

To expect anything less, would be to insult the pedigree of the players.

The same is true of a Bulls team embarrassed in Belfast a week ago.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann made 11 changes to his run on XV, but it is still a XV that includes six Springboks in the starting XV and another four among the substitutes.

The Bulls, two from two at home before the 28-7 defeat against Ulster last weekend, have conceded 14 tries in three matches. This is simply not good enough from a team laden with Springboks and expected to be in the top four.

Ulster scored three converted tries (21 points) in seven minutes in the second half as the Bulls waved the white flag.

The performance can’t be excused and the visit to Galway is a chance to address the imbalance in their performances when they have been among the most charitable teams on defence.

Jake White took the Bulls to three URC finals in four seasons and was axed for failing to win the title.

Ackermann, a fan favourite, answers to the same paymaster, and he must be held to a similar standard.

What we saw from the Bulls in Belfast and the Sharks in Dublin was not acceptable, given the strength of the respective playing squads.

Both must win ― and win well this weekend.