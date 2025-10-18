Haaland five minutes blitz Welbeck Postecoglu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland kept up his torrid scoring pace with two goals in five second-half minutes yesterday to lift City provisionally top of the table with a 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton before Arsenal’s later clash away to Fulham.

Pep Guardiola’s men have 16 points after eight games, before Arsenal and Liverpool — now second and third, respectively — play their games this weekend. Everton dropped to 10th on 11 points.

The 25-year-old Haaland — who scored in an 11th consecutive game for club and country for a season total of 23 goals — broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when he leapt to head home Nico O’Reilly’s cross from the left.

The Norwegian doubled City’s lead five minutes later when he latched onto Savinho’s cross, and struck a blistering left-foot shot from the middle of the box that was slightly deflected by Everton’s James Tarkowski past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Wellbeck’s brace

Elsewhere, Danny Welbeck scored late in each half as Brighton & Hove Albion beat Newcastle United 2-1.

Welbeck put the home side ahead in the 41st minute, latching onto a Georginio Rutter pass, and dinking home a beautiful finish. However, Newcastle’s big summer signing Nick Woltemade grabbed his side’s first away goal of the season to level in the 76th minute.

The 34-year-old Welbeck came to his side’s rescue again, snapping up a loose ball and flashing a shot across Nick Pope and into the Newcastle net in the 84th minute to put his side back in front.

The visitors continued to pour forward but Dan Burn, Woltemade and Harvey Barnes were all unable to convert late chances for Newcastle as the Seagulls held on to win.

Brutal end for Postecoglou

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s miserable reign at Nottingham Forest came to a swift and brutal end 39 days after his appointment, making him the shortest-serving permanent Premier League manager to be sacked mid-season.

Twenty minutes after a chorus of boos met the full-time whistle following Forest’s 3-0 home loss to Chelsea, the club wielded the axe on the Australian — the first Forest boss to go winless in his opening eight games in charge.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

The post had gone viral before Postecoglou could even ready himself for post-match media duties, which the Australian never had the opportunity to fulfil.

A lone figure

He gave a grimace at the full-time whistle, and the 60-year-old cut a lone figure near the centre circle as he quietly applauded the handful of loyal Forest fans who had stayed behind following a mass exodus after Chelsea’s third goal.

Postecoglou had inherited a side that had worked wonders under Nuno Espirito Santo, and was reshaped by a £200m (R4bn) close-season splurge to reinforce the squad as they competed on a new front in the Europa League.

However, after Nuno was sacked last month, Postecoglou never got the team going again, losing 3-0 to Arsenal knocked out of the League Cup by second-tier Swansea City.

The winless run continued with losses to promoted sides Burnley and Sunderland, while even Danish team Midtjylland beat them in the Europa League.

Dreams of playing on Thursday nights turned into nightmares but the writing had been on the wall for weeks in the Premier League, as Forest dropped like a stone from fifth to 17th as they hunt for a third manager this term.

Other results: Crystal Palace 3-3 Bournemouth; Sunderland 2-0 Wolves; Burnley 2-0 Leeds.

