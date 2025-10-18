Amorim desperate to end Red faces

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Liverpool will try to halt a three-match losing streak in all competitions early this evening when they host a Manchester United side that might finally be growing in confidence under manager Ruben Amorim.

Liverpool (5-2-0, 15 points) lost their hold on the early Premier League lead after a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea before the international window.

Unlike in the previous Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace, Liverpool bested the Blues in terms of the chances created.

However, for a second consecutive league fixture, manager Arne Slot’s Reds conceded a winner in second-half stoppage time, this time to Chelsea’s Estevao Willian in the sixth additional minute.

That dropped Liverpool a point behind Arsenal entering the weekend, and puts even more focus on one of England’s most historic rivalries. “If you’ve lost three games in a row, and you wear the Liverpool shirt, it doesn’t matter who your opponent is, you have to react,” Slot said.

Hugo Ekitike leads Liverpool with three league goals, and Alexander Isak is still seeking his first after his arrival from Newcastle United at the end of the summer transfer window.

Isak played all 180 minutes for Sweden during the international break, which may mean Ekitike gets the nod up front today.

Manchester United (3-3-1, 10 points) went into the break on one of their better stretches under Amorim since he took the reins last November.

The Red Devils earned victories over Chelsea and Sunderland in their last three matches, with a loss to Brentford in between.

United has yet to win consecutive league matches under Amorim.

Benjamin Sesko has scored his first two EPL goals in his past two games, providing some optimism that the coach finally has found a reliable option at centre-forward.

Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe recently gave Amorim a public vote of confidence, saying he believes the Portuguese boss should have three years to prove his project is on the right track.

Amorim said those words match what he has sensed around the club. “First of all, I can feel it,” he said.

“It’s not just that thing that people talk, but I feel it in every day. And, again, sometimes the pressure I put on the team or on myself is so much bigger than them. I know that it’s going to take awhile, but I don’t want to think like that.”

Slot said Florian Wirtz had been “unlucky” not to register a Premier League goal or assist since his big-money transfer, and has called for patience as the 22-year-old midfielder adapts to his new surroundings.

Liverpool smashed their then-transfer record in June, signing the Germany international from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for a guaranteed £100m (R2.3bn), and up to £16m in potential bonuses.

Despite showing glimpses of the talent that saw him net 57 goals and give 65 assists in 197 appearances for Leverkusen, Wirtz has struggled to make an immediate impact in his seven Premier League outings.

“If you’ve been brought in for so much money, people look mainly at goals and assists, but I can tell you he could be on six or seven assists already,” said Slot.

“He’s been a bit unlucky with the finishing when he’s given his teammates chances but, in general for a 22-year-old, it’s quite normal that you have to adjust to going to another country let alone going to the Premier League.”

Slot also drew parallels between Wirtz’s situation and Kevin De Bruyne’s early struggles at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s time at Chelsea was underwhelming, but after joining Manchester City in 2015 for £54m, the Belgian established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Premier League history.

“Maybe I’m now underestimating the best midfielder who has ever played in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne, he was 21 or 22 when he went to Chelsea,” Slot said.

“Give him (Wirtz) a bit of time, I‘d say. I’m definitely going to give him a bit of time, and in the meantime he’s been unlucky.”

Liverpool, on a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions, sit one point behind league leaders Arsenal.

Field Level Media / Reuters