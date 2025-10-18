Proteas pursue perfection in World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Laura Wolvaardt said it's "exciting" to see her team still able to win, despite not firing on all cylinders yet.

There’s one question everyone is whispering at this year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup: can Australia be beaten?

Including the 2022 tournament in New Zealand — which the Australians won without losing a match — the defending champions are currently on a 14-match unbeaten run in World Cup games.

The only match they haven’t won came against Sri Lanka, two weeks ago, which was washed out.

Alyssa Healy’s side has been downright scary this year. They’ve won matches after being 80/5 against New Zealand, and 76/7 against Pakistan, fought back with the ball against India, and recovered by chasing a record in an ODI to beat the co-hosts.

They dropped six catches last Thursday against Bangladesh, but still restricted them to less than 200 and won the match by 10 wickets. By the end, Healy, who made her second century of the tournament, was — in the words of opening partner Phoebe Litchfield — “taking the piss”.

It puts into context South Africa’s tournament which has seen the Proteas recover from an embarrassing start when they were bowled out for 69 by England to then winning four matches in a row.

“You have to have a short memory with things like that [England match]. You have to take your learnings, maybe think about what you could have done better, but then totally switch off from it and focus on the next game, which I think we’ve done really well in this competition so far,” said Laura Wolvaardt.

Following Friday’s victory against Sri Lanka, she said her team was still, a bit like Australia, looking for a perfect performance. “It sort of felt like the whole team has contributed at different parts in this tournament, which has been awesome,” she said.

“We definitely haven’t relied on [just] one or two people, whether it’s Nadine [de Klerk] and Chloe [Tryon] getting us out of a hole or me and Taz batting well today. The whole bowling unit has been amazing.

" And I think our fielding has been pretty decent as well throughout the tournament. So, it’s just nice to see all those pieces of the puzzle sort of coming together.

“I think we’re still searching for that perfect game as a team where the top order fires and the middle order fires, which is exciting because we’re still winning games even though certain things aren’t perfect.”

Wolvaardt pointed to the death bowling being a concern for her, but a bigger worry for the Proteas has been the bowling in the first 10 overs, and their inability to take wickets early.

Leaving aside the England match, in South Africa’s other four fixtures at the tournament, they’ve picked up a total of three wickets in the first 10 overs.

It means that even in the case of the Bangladesh match, where they conceded 28 runs, the Bangladeshis still felt confident enough about batting out their 50 overs, and would go on to set the Proteas a challenging total.

Against Australia, who South Africa face in their final round-robin match next Saturday, the Proteas need to find a way to make early inroads. The only way to beat Australia is to bowl them out, something other teams have found difficult to do.

If the Proteas can’t take early wickets, they risk being on the receiving end of a massive total.

The Proteas spot in the semifinal was confirmed yesterday, after New Zealand picked up just one point when their match with Pakistan was abandoned because of rain. That takes the pressure off SA’s next match on Tuesday with Pakistan, in Colombo.

Against Sri Lanka, SA’s fielders struggled with their footing, especially on the muddy boundary, while the bowlers and fielders had to manage a ball that Wolvaardt said was like a bar of soap.