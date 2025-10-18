Proteas mull more fast bowlers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Corbin Bosch will be one of the candidates should the Proteas choose to add more fast bowling firepower to their starting side for the second Test.

Tristan Stubbs’s dreadful form with the bat in the last 12 months may open the door for a change to the Proteas’ bowling line-up for the second Test starting in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The touring team saw a 10-match winning streak end with the 93-run loss in Lahore last week, and are strongly considering the addition of an extra pace bowler.

The Proteas are already set to recall left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj to the starting team, most likely for Prenelan Subrayen — the least successful of the three spinners used in Lahore — but it is the addition of more pace that will be a topic for longer discussions in the selection meeting.

Aiden Markram hinted at that possibility after the loss in Lahore, and yesterday his opening batting partner Ryan Rickelton did the same, although it was from the context of discussions the batters had about how they needed to play in the second Test.

💥Reverse SWING masterclass! Shaheen Afridi wraps it up — 🇵🇰 start their WTC cycle with a statement 🔥#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/nvhGF1gyUe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2025

“A more suitable thing is to adjust to reverse swing and, from the bowlers perspective, how we can get the ball to ‘tail’ like Shaheen and Hasan Ali in the last Test,” Rickelton said on Saturday.

Spinners claimed the majority of the wickets in the first Test — 34 of 40 — but in South Africa’s second innings, Pakistan’s two fast bowlers got the ball to reverse swing, adding an extra weapon to their armoury.

Shaheen claimed four wickets, and while Kagiso Rabada also bowled an excellent spell in Pakistan’s second innings — dismissing Babar Azam — he had to carry the burden alone.

Wiaan Mulder was only entrusted with two overs in the whole Test, and with the Proteas looking for small improvements, having another fast bowler who could get the ball to reverse is an option that bears consideration.

Which is where Stubbs’ poor form, lately, places him in trouble. He’s averaging nine in his last five Tests.

Shaheen Afridi on fire🔥 Traps Kyle Verreynne plumb — doesn’t even wait for the finger ☝🏼#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/sIfHHGJI9I — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2025

Since Shukri Conrad mentioned that the 25-year-old would be the Proteas’ new No 3 before the series in the West Indies last year, he hasn’t batted in that position since the first innings of the Durban Test against Sri Lanka in November.

Instead, he’s occupied the No 4 spot, and has batted at No 5 in the World Test Championship final and last week’s match in Lahore.

Not Ideal

For a young batter trying to find himself in Test cricket it is not ideal, which may partly explain his struggles. Of late, he’s generally been unable to find the correct tempo for his innings, regardless of formats. And the natural, clean hitter who burst onto the scene in the T20 setup three years ago has been replaced by a tentative player — who is currently better known for his celebrations when a wicket falls than the runs he scores.

Although a straight like-for-like change with David Bedingham would be another option, adding an extra fast bowler widens Markram’s options, and gives Pakistan’s batters something different to think about, while easing the burden on Rabada.

Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch are the alternatives, with Bosch, who’s so good at the “death” in limited overs because of his accurate yorker going up against Jansen, who provides a left-arm angle along. Both are tall and can thus use the variable bounce, which Shaheen did so effectively in his spell last week.

LBW appeal and the finger is UP☝🏼 Sajid Khan gets Senuran Muthusamy 🔥#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/z1EfYmfY6X — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2025

“The variability in the bounce made [batting] tough,” said Rickelton, who batted longer than anyone else in the first Test. “Trying to take risks on those horizontal-bat shots wasn’t really worth it for me.”

Little changes

Rather than a massive change in tactics or their approach in foreign conditions, he said the Proteas were looking at small adjustments, with both bat, ball and mentality. “Ninety runs wasn’t a devastatingly massive loss, in my opinion. I don’t think we were heavily outplayed,” said Rickelton.

They’re under pressure to win at home. Their bowlers are expected to knock us over. - Ryan Rickelton

“As batters, we had a lengthy discussion about finding a way to deal with their best ball. What does [our approach] look like between attack and defence. We don’t really want to give into the cliché that it’s more respectable to get out in a certain way, rather look to find a way [to score].

“If the wicket is as bad as it sometimes can be — [and] it’s a matter of time [before you get a ball that dismisses you] — you have to find that balance between attacking and defending. We’ll train hard on that [before the match], and make peace with how the game is going to go.”

As for Pakistan’s enthusiastic appealing when they’re in the field, Rickelton said it wasn’t a big deal. “They’re under pressure to win at home. Their bowlers are expected to knock us over.

“We know it as well, there’s an element of frustration that comes with it. It might be a lot of noise but it’s in a foreign language, so I don’t understand a thing, and that makes it easy [to ignore].”