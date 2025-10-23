Blast from the past: Binder tallies sixth victory of the season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1983 — Twenty-year-old Oscar Chalupsky dethrones four-time champion Grant Kenny of Australia as he claims his first Molokai Challenge crown in Hawaii, clocking 3 hr 24 min 56 sec to shatter his rival’s record across the 30-mile stretch of ocean from Molokai to Oahu by nearly 15 minutes. Kenny, also 20, was second in 3:36:53. Chalupsky competed for the local Kanaka Ikaika kayak club instead of South Africa because of sanctions against the apartheid state. Chalupsky, who earned national colours in canoeing, lifesaving and bodyboarding, also played South Africa schools water polo and provincial schools rugby and later became a scratch golfer.

1996 — Daryll Cullinan scores 106 and Hansie Cronje 58 to help the Proteas to a 27-run victory over India in a triangular series ODI in Jaipur. The hosts got off to a good start, reaching 126/0 before South Africa’s bowlers struck to restrict them to 222/7, with Brian McMillan taking 3/32.

2002 — Lebohang Kukame scores for an under-strength Bafana Bafana team en route to a 1-1 draw with Kenya in a four nations tournament semifinal in Tanzania. But then he missed his spot kick in the ensuing shootout, effectively handing Kenya a 5-3 victory on penalties.

2005 — Allrounder Justin Kemp rescues the Proteas, coming to the crease at 117/5 and hitting 73 from 64 balls to lift them to a two-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening ODI in Bloemfontein. South Africa reached the 250 target with three balls to spare.

2007 — The Proteas lose their last six wickets for 35 runs as they collapse to 197 to lose the third ODI against Pakistan in Faisalabad by six wickets. Captain Graeme Smith (48) and Justin Kemp (42) were the only South Africa batters to get beyond the teens. The hosts won the match with 11 balls to spare to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

2009 — Mignon du Preez scores an unbeaten 70 as the South African women tie the final fourth ODI against the West Indies at Newlands to take the series 2-1. The home side made 180/6 before enduring a nail-biter in which Alicia Smith bowled Anisa Mohammed with the final ball to secure the tie.

2011 — Morne Morkel takes 4/22 to help the Proteas to an 80-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at St George’s Park to level the three-match series at 1-1. Jacques Kallis, David Miller, Graeme Smith and JP Duminy all made half-centuries to get South Africa to 303/6.

2011 — Dane van Niekerk top-scores with 44 as the South African women, needing 316 to win, lose the second ODI against England in Potchefstroom by 96 runs, slipping to 0-2 in the three-match series.

2013 — Imran Tahir takes 5/32 as South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 99 on the opening day of the second and final Test in Dubai.

2014 — Lizelle Lee scores 41 as the South African women are limited to 94/6 to lose the first T20 against Sri Lanka in Colombo by seven runs.

2016 — Brad Binder, already the Moto3 champion, clocks up his sixth win of the season as he triumphs in the Australian motorcycle grand prix at the Phillip Island circuit in Victoria state.

2021 — Aiden Markram top-scores with 40 but the Proteas, on 118/9, lose the T20 World Cup match against Australia in Abu Dhabi by five wickets with two balls remaining.